1.5 km too far? Why Patna High Court refused to relocate village school despite ‘inconvenience’ claim

The Patna High Court held that the location of a school is a matter of administrative exigency and planning, and it should not interfere in the state’s domain. (Image generated using AI)

Patna High Court news: Observing that a school’s location just 1.5 km away from the village cannot be said to violate children’s fundamental rights, the Patna High Court recently dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the construction of a new school building in a neighbouring location.

A bench of Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Harish Kumar passed the order on a plea against the proposal of construction of a new building of the school in another village.

Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Harish Kumar passed the order on April 17. Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Harish Kumar passed the order on April 17.

“While the petitioner claims to represent the interests of the children of Hasanpura, the proximity of a school, i.e. 1.5 km, does not constitute a violation of fundamental rights, nor does it demonstrate failure of the ‘Right to Education’ framework,” the Patna High Court said in its order dated April 17.