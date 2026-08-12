Patna High Court cites professor’s chronic kidney ailment, ‘fragile health’, stays transfer

The Patna High Court has directed Patliputra University to sympathetically reconsider an associate professor’s transfer request after noting his serious stage-5 chronic kidney ailment and fragile health. The court observed that his deputation was ordered without seeking his consent and stayed the June 20 order concerning him.

Justice Harish Kumar was dealing with a plea of an associate professor (Hindi) at M D College, Naubatpur, challenging his deputation to Rajkiya Degree College, Ghoswari, seeking consideration of his request for transfer to a college closer to Patna due to his serious kidney ailment.

“Having considered the serious illness and fragile health condition of the petitioner, besides the fact that before the deputation, the consent of the petitioner has not even been asked for, this Court deems it fit and proper to direct the vice chancellor of the Patliputra University to consider the case of the petitioner sympathetically, taking note of his serious health condition as he is suffering from chronic Kidney Ailment (Stage 5), which is terminal in nature and require urgent treatment,” the court said on August 7.