‘Has no idea’: Patna High Court withdraws criminal trials from trial judge for basing guilt on confession, orders special training

Patna High Court came down heavily on the trial judge (Image generated using AI)

The Patna High Court has come down heavily on a trial court judge for convicting five men based on confessional statements, which are inadmissible in law, given to the police and acquitted them in a 2017 murder case. While taking him to task, the court also withdrew criminal trials from the judicial officer and ordered him to undergo “special training” on the new laws.

A bench of Justices Bibek Chaudhuri and Chandra Shekhar Jha suggested that the judicial officer be relieved from conducting criminal trials and undergo special training in criminal law and evidence, subject to the chief justice’s decision.

“The learned trial judge, with all humility we must first note, does not have any idea about the relevancy, admissibility, and acceptance of evidence in a criminal trial. Under such circumstances, we are of the view that the learned additional sessions judge 1st Court, Sheikhpura should be ceased of power of criminal trial and he should be imparted special training on BNS, BNSS and specially on BSA, subject to the final decision to be taken by the the chief justice in his lordship’s administrative side,” the March 30 order read.