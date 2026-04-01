‘Has no idea’: Patna High Court withdraws criminal trials from trial judge for basing guilt on confession, orders special training

The Patna High Court has come down heavily on a trial court judge for convicting five men based on confessional statements, which are inadmissible in law, given to the police and acquitted them in a 2017 murder case. While taking him to task, the court also withdrew criminal trials from the judicial officer and ordered him to undergo “special training” on the new laws.
A bench of Justices Bibek Chaudhuri and Chandra Shekhar Jha suggested that the judicial officer be relieved from conducting criminal trials and undergo special training in criminal law and evidence, subject to the chief justice’s decision.
“The learned trial judge, with all humility we must first note, does not have any idea about the relevancy, admissibility, and acceptance of evidence in a criminal trial. Under such circumstances, we are of the view that the learned additional sessions judge 1st Court, Sheikhpura should be ceased of power of criminal trial and he should be imparted special training on BNS, BNSS and specially on BSA, subject to the final decision to be taken by the the chief justice in his lordship’s administrative side,” the March 30 order read.
A bench headed by Justice Bibek Chaudhuri reprimanded a trial court judge and ordered him to undergo special training.
‘Illegal procedure’
The bench expressed astonishment that a judicial officer in the rank of additional sessions judge does not know that police officers cannot record a confessional statement of the accused while they are in custody.
“The learned trial judge considered this statement as admissible in evidence, marked them as exhibits and based his order of conviction on such confessional statement,” the bench observed.
The order further remarked that the trial judge adopted not only a wrong process but an illegal procedure in convicting the accused persons.
By accepting the inadmissible evidence, the court said, the accused persons were unnecessarily compelled to face a sentence for years, which violates the solidarity provision of Article 21.
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The relevant portion of the bench’s order was ordered to be sent to the chief justice for consideration.
The case pertained to the shooting of a junior engineer in Sheikhpura in January 2017.
According to the prosecution, the victim was allegedly pressured to make false entries in a measurement book related to MNREGA works. When he refused, he was allegedly lured outside an ashram and shot.
The appellants were arrested and, on the conclusion of the trial, were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence of murder punishable under Section 302 of the IPC.
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Feeling aggrieved by the order of conviction, the convicts approached the high court.
At the outset, the court noted that a senior officer in the rank of SDPO didn’t know that a police officer cannot record any confessional statement of an accused.
The court observed that the written complaint was not based on the victim’s statement; instead, it was the SHO’s written complaint, wherein he recorded what he heard from the victim.
It was remarked that the original dying declaration had not been produced before the court.
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“What has been written in the fard beyan was the actual account and reproduction of the dying declaration, which has not been deposed by any of the witnesses on behalf of the prosecution. Thus, in this case, the original dying declaration has not been produced before this Court,” the order read.
Considering the facts of the case, the court allowed the appeals and ordered the accused’s release.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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