Pension cut without proof of wrongdoing? Patna High Court relief for retired official who flagged ‘fake appointments’

The department had not produced any witness in the enquiry, even though the charges levelled against the petitioner were denied by him, the Patna High court found. (Image generated using AI)

Patna High Court news: The Patna High Court has set aside a Bihar government order deducting 20 per cent of the pension of a former deputy director of employment, ruling that the disciplinary proceedings against him were procedurally flawed, time-barred, and lacked legal evidence.

Justice Ritesh Kumar was dealing with a plea of the deputy director of employment, Sudhanshu Shekhar Tripathi, challenging disciplinary proceedings against him following his own report to the principal secretary of employment regarding fake appointments within the department.

“The enquiry officer submitted a perverse enquiry report based on no evidence, since neither any witness was examined during the course of the departmental enquiry nor was the petitioner afforded any opportunity of producing witnesses on his behalf,” the Patna High Court said on April 10.