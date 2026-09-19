‘Needs training’: Patna High Court notice to judge over ‘absolutely illegal’ bail order

The high court said the judge had failed to keep up with the law and needs training at the Bihar Judicial Academy to prevent harassing litigants and making them move from pillar to post. (AI-generated image)

The Patna High Court recently issued a show-cause notice to a Madhubani additional sessions judge, asking why he should not be sent to the Bihar Judicial Academy for training after finding that the judicial officer appeared to be unaware of the latest law on anticipatory bail and had passed an “absolutely illegal order”.

Justice Jitendra Kumar made the observation on September 10 while hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by an accused in a case registered under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

“It clearly transpires that learned Additional Sessions Judge-V, Madhubani has not decided the anticipatory bail petition either by rejecting or by allowing it, but has directed the Petitioner to appear before the Trial Court within four weeks from the date of receipt of his order in the Trial Court and seek regular bail,” the court noted, adding it showed that he had failed to keep up with the latest law and “needs judicial training”.