Patna High Court backs Nalanda University’s refusal to renew professor’s contract over Harvard fellowship

Patna High Court news: Underscoring that a university’s primary obligation is to its students, the Patna High Court has ruled that while a professor’s academic prowess may be undisputed, an institution must prioritise the worthiness and usefulness of faculty members whose presence is required to impart education.

A division bench of Justices Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Harish Kumar made this observation while partially setting aside a single judge’s order that had directed Nalanda University to reconsider the contract extension of an assistant professor who was absent for a prolonged period.

“There is no doubt regarding the academic prowess of the petitioner, but any university or institution is concerned with the worthiness and usefulness of a faculty member, whose presence is required to impart education to the students who take admission in the university with an expectation of getting the best teaching from an expert faculty member,” the court said on April 10.