Accused confessed to killing ex-Army employee. Here’s why Patna High Court still denied his wife death certificate

Patna High Court Army man news: The Patna High Court has rejected the plea of a woman who sought the issuance of a death certificate for her husband, who was in the Indian Army and had reportedly gone missing. The court dismissed her plea despite a man confessing to the police about killing her husband.

Justice Partha Sarthy was hearing the wife’s plea, who had contended that during the police investigation, one of the accused had confessed to murdering her husband, who had been missing for more than two years, and a death certificate should have been issued by the district registrar.

Noting that the man’s death was neither confirmed nor registered within one year of the purported death, the court said that under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, a death certificate issued after one year requires verification and an order from the competent authority.

“More than two years having passed since the disappearance of the petitioner’s husband and the death neither having been confirmed nor having been registered within one year, the court finds no error in the decision of the respondents communicated to the petitioner that in light of section 13(3) of the Act, the death would be registered only on an order made by the court after verifying the correctness of the death and on payment of the prescribed fee,” the May 14 order noted.

Justice Partha Sarthy observed that two years had passed since the disappearance of the petitioner’s husband. Justice Partha Sarthy observed that two years had passed since the disappearance of the petitioner’s husband.

The petition was filed seeking direction to the authorities to issue the death certificate of the petitioner’s husband, and to set aside the order passed by the District Registrar, Vaishali.



The issue before the Patna High Court was that the petitioner’s husband was a retired Army employee receiving a pension from the government of India, which was stopped after his disappearance, leaving the wife without any source of income.



The Patna High Court found no error in the respondents’ decision under section 13(3) of the Act, 1969, that the death would be registered only after the court had verified the death and the payment of the prescribed fee.

The court also observed that, according to the FIR, the petitioner’s husband had been missing since May 4, 2024, while the FIR was registered on May 12, 2024.

Section 13(3) of Act



Any birth or death for which delayed information is given to the registrar after one year of its occurrence, shall be registered only on an order made by a district magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate or by an executive magistrate authorised by the district magistrate, having jurisdiction over the area where the birth or death has taken place, after verifying the correctness of the birth or death and on payment of such fee as may be prescribed

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