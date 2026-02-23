Why Patna High Court imposed Rs 100 costs on litigant who sought review of its decade-old order on land dispute

The counsel for the petitioner argued before the Patna High Court that the order passed by the apex court was not a reasoned one and that the doctrine of merger will not apply.

Patna High Court news: Observing that the plea was an abuse of the legal process, the Patna High Court recently dismissed a review petition challenging its 2013 judgment in a long-pending land dispute and imposed a cost of Rs 100 on the petitioner.

Justice Rajiv Roy noted on February 5 that the 2013 judgment was a reasoned order and the petitioner failed to point out any perversity or error apparent on the face of the record warranting review.

“This Civil Review is ill-advised and nothing but an abuse of process of law and needs to be dismissed with cost,” the order read.