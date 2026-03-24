Patna High Court slams Bihar Waqf Tribunal for halting national highway project to favour ‘particular community’

The Patna High Court allowed an appeal filed by the NHAI against the Waqf tribunal’s May 15, 2025 order that had restrained construction on land recorded as kabristan and masjid in Samastipur district. (Image generated using AI)

Waqf news: In a stinging indictment of the Bihar State Waqf Tribunal, the Patna High Court has observed that the tribunal appeared to be swayed by “the interest of a particular community” while halting a national highway project, holding that such reasoning is “not acceptable” for a judicial authority.

Justice Bibek Chaudhuri was hearing an appeal filed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) against the tribunal’s May 15, 2025 order that had restrained construction on land recorded as kabristan (burial ground) and masjid in Bihar’s Samastipur district and set it aside.

“Practically the Tribunal failed to appreciate the law and in my view what matters most in the mind of the learned Chairman of the Waqf Tribunal is the interest of a particular community. This is not acceptable for a Member of Bihar Judicial Service. This observation be brought to the notice of the Hon’ble the Chief Justice,” the court said on March 17.