Family’s 57-year land dispute ends in relief as Patna High Court slams DM for ignoring settled title

The dispute reached the Patna High Court in 1990 and the matter had been settled by enhancing the cost to Rs 1,500, which the petitioner’s family paid. (Image generated using AI)

Patna High Court news: The Patna High Court has set aside a 2021 order passed by the district magistrate (DM) of Bhagalpur in a 57-year-old land dispute case, ruling that administrative authorities cannot ignore settled civil court findings regarding land titles.

Justice Sourendra Pandey was hearing a plea of the land owner’s grandson challenging an order issued by the collector (DM) of Bhagalpur that overturned a previous decision that protected the petitioner’s family’s long-standing jamabandi (land records).

Justice Sourendra Pandey heard the matter on April 10. Justice Sourendra Pandey heard the matter on April 10.

“This court is unable to comprehend the fact that the collector, Bhagalpur, could not assess the facts of the case despite verbatim noting the submissions being made on behalf of the parties and as such, the impugned order can be said to be passed without application of a judicious mind,” the Patna High Court said in its April 10 order.