‘Derogatory to all women’: Patna High Court slams lawyer for accusing client’s wife of adultery

Patna High Court deprecated the submission, noting that the allegation of adultery had already been disbelieved by the trial court. (Image generated using AI)

The Patna High Court has pulled up a lawyer for reportedly making “unparliamentary” allegations against the estranged wife of his client while defending the man’s inability to pay Rs 10 lakh alimony on the ground of adultery.

A bench of Justices Bibek Chaudhuri and Dr Anshuman deprecated the submission, noting that the allegation of adultery had already been disbelieved by the trial court and that raising such aspersions without any material on record was derogatory not only to the wife but also to women in general.

“Making such aspersion in an open Court without having any substance in record is not only derogatory to the respondent no. 1 (wife) but also to the women folk in general,” the court said.