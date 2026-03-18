Rs 7 rent, 88 years later: Patna High Court upholds eviction in long-running tenancy dispute

Patna High Court news: A tenancy that began in December 1938 at a monthly rent of just Rs 7 has finally come to a legal end, with the Patna High Court upholding the eviction of occupants after finding them to be defaulters who failed to establish ownership over the disputed property.
Justice Khatim Reza was hearing a second appeal filed by the occupants, effectively affirming concurrent findings of two trial courts that had ordered their eviction from the premises in Bihar’s Saran district.
Justice Khatim Reza issued the order on March 13.
“The plaintiffs have been able to prove that the defendants are defaulter-in-payment of rent of the suit premises and the plaintiffs have successfully proved their bona fide requirement for the suit premises and it is also admitted fact that the defendants have not paid the rent for the defaulted period,” the Patna High Court said on March 13.
High court: No proof of ownership, clear default
On a careful analysis of the impugned judgment, this court comes to a clear finding that the plaintiffs are the absolute owner of the premises in the suit.
The defendants failed to prove their claim that they constructed house over the suit land.
From perusal of the documentary evidence, it appears that the house was existence since before Hall Survey (Revisional Survey of Records of Rights).
The relationship of landlord and tenant is established beyond doubt.
The defendants have miserably failed to establish their case while the plaintiffs have proved their case in accordance with law.
The learned trial court clearly held that the defendants are tenant at the rate of Rs 7 per month and there is no assertion or evidence of the defendants that he paid the rent of the suit premises.
Therefore, he is defaulter under Section 11 of the BBC Act.
Both the courts have concurrently held that there is a relationship of landlord and tenant between the plaintiffs and defendants.
Hence, the learned courts are quite justified in arriving at the findings with regard to the default and arrears of rent.
No substantial question of law
In its final analysis, the Patna high court found no ‘substantial question of law’ warranting interference in the concurrent findings of the trial courts.
Tenancy rooted in pre-independence India
The case traces its origins to December 1938, when the ancestors of the present plaintiffs let out the suit premises, located on plot number 1091 in Saran, at a rent of Rs 7 per month to the defendants’ predecessors.
Persistent non-payment of rent constitutes a valid ground for eviction.
Concurrent factual findings by lower courts are rarely disturbed in second appeals.
End of an 88-year tenancy
With the dismissal of the second appeal by the Patna High Court, the plaintiffs are now legally entitled to recover possession of the property bringing to a close an 88-year-old tenancy that began under colonial-era rent terms and evolved into a protracted legal battle spanning decades.
The case stands as a stark reminder of how unresolved property disputes can traverse generations before reaching finality in court.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More