Rs 7 rent, 88 years later: Patna High Court upholds eviction in long-running tenancy dispute

On careful analysis of the impugned judgment, the Patna High Court concluded that the plaintiffs are the absolute owner of the premises. (Image generated using AI)

Patna High Court news: A tenancy that began in December 1938 at a monthly rent of just Rs 7 has finally come to a legal end, with the Patna High Court upholding the eviction of occupants after finding them to be defaulters who failed to establish ownership over the disputed property.

Justice Khatim Reza was hearing a second appeal filed by the occupants, effectively affirming concurrent findings of two trial courts that had ordered their eviction from the premises in Bihar’s Saran district.

Justice Khatim Reza issued the order on March 13. Justice Khatim Reza issued the order on March 13.

“The plaintiffs have been able to prove that the defendants are defaulter-in-payment of rent of the suit premises and the plaintiffs have successfully proved their bona fide requirement for the suit premises and it is also admitted fact that the defendants have not paid the rent for the defaulted period,” the Patna High Court said on March 13.