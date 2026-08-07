Patna High Court reinstates 2 RPF constables sacked over ‘support’ to murder accused colleague

Justice Harish Kumar of the Patna High Court was hearing two writ petitions challenging the Railway constables' removal from service and the departmental proceedings against them.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
5 min readNew DelhiAug 7, 2026 03:00 PM IST
Railway Special Protection Force Constable Patna High Court Facebook Post BHIM UPI RPFThe high court said that the disciplinary authorities had failed to justify imposing a harsher penalty on the petitioners. (Image generated using AI)
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The Patna High Court has reinstated two Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constables sacked after one transferred Rs 1,000 to a fellow constable accused of killing a senior officer and the other sought financial support for him through a Facebook post. Holding the punishment of the RPF constables “grossly disproportionate”, the court said they were denied a fair hearing and treated more harshly than similarly placed personnel who received lesser penalties.

Justice Harish Kumar was hearing petitions of Karam Jeet and Kamlesh Kumar Yadav challenging their removal from the RPF. The court was examining the legality of the disciplinary proceedings that culminated in their removal from service, as well as the orders rejecting their appeals, revision petitions and mercy petitions.

“The punishment of removal from service is grossly disproportionate to the misconduct established against the petitioners and shocks the conscience of this Court…The procedure adopted, therefore, suffers from the vice of arbitrariness and cannot be sustained in law,” the court said on August 6, directing the RPF authorities to reinstate both constables.

The case arose from the February 25, 2018 killing of Assistant Commandant Mukesh Chand Tyagi, allegedly by fellow RPSF constable Arjun Deshwal during election duty in Meghalaya. The incident sparked the circulation of messages, photos and videos supporting Deshwal on social media, leading to disciplinary action against several RPSF personnel.

Justice Harish Kumar Patna High Court Railway Special protection Force Constables Justice Harish Kumar said that the two RPSF constables were denied a fair hearing, treated unequally and ordered their reinstatement. (Image enhanced using AI)

Contributions, action

According to the RPF authorities, Karam Jeet transferred Rs 1,000 through the BHIM App from his salary account towards supporting Deshwal, while Kamlesh Kumar Yadav shared a Facebook post asking his friends to contribute Rs 200 each and providing bank account details for the donations. During the departmental enquiry, both admitted making the contributions.

Charge memoranda issued on April 10, 2018, accused them of breaching discipline, promoting indiscipline within the force and inciting disaffection among its members in violation of the Railway Protection Force Act, 1957, the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922 and the Railway Protection Force Rules, 1987.

In their defence, the railway constables said they had acted after becoming emotionally influenced by material circulating on social media. Karam Jeet said the Rs 1,000 was credited back to his account the very next day. Kamlesh Kumar Yadav said he deleted the Facebook post after realising his mistake. Both expressed remorse and sought mercy, maintaining they had no personal connection with Deshwal.

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Despite their explanation, they were removed from service on January 11, 2019. Their appeals, revision petitions and mercy petitions were rejected, leading them to approach the high court.

Disciplinary process unfair

The court held that while the RPF assistant commandant was empowered to initiate disciplinary proceedings, fairness required the competent authority proposing to impose a major penalty to provide the petitioners with an effective opportunity to make their representation.

“The petitioners were effectively taken by surprise at the final stage of the proceedings, without being afforded an opportunity of hearing before the competent authority on the question of the proposed major penalty,” the court observed.

Holding that the process of the RPF removing them violated principles of natural justice, Justice Kumar added, “The procedure adopted, therefore, suffers from the vice of arbitrariness and cannot be sustained in law.”

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Unequal treatment

  • The high court also found that several other RPF constables facing substantially similar allegations arising out of the same incident had their punishment reduced during appellate proceedings and were reinstated.
  • “The constitutional guarantee of equality before law extends even to persons found guilty in disciplinary proceedings, and any unjustified discrimination in the matter of punishment would render the decision vulnerable to challenge under Article 14 of the Constitution of India,” the court said.
  • Justice Kumar noted that the RPF constables had merely contributed nominal amounts after being emotionally influenced by social media material.
  • There was no allegation that they had participated in violence, incited mutiny, disobeyed lawful commands or obstructed official duties.
  • In these circumstances, the court held that removing the RPF constables from service was excessive and disproportionate.
  • “Such a course would not only meet the ends of justice but would also ensure parity and uniformity in the matter of punishment amongst similarly situated members of the disciplined Force,” the court said while allowing both writ petitions.

Instead of sending the matter back for fresh consideration, the high court set aside the removal orders of the RPF constables as well as the appellate, revisional and mercy orders, observing that the petitioners had already remained out of service since January 2019. It directed the Railway authorities to reinstate both constables and impose on them the same minor penalty awarded to similarly situated co-delinquents.

 

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Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express (Digital), where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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