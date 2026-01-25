Patiala House Court allows Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid to attend upcoming budget session
Engineer Rashid Budget Session 2026: The court granted permission subject to the conditions imposed earlier by the court, with a clarification that the issue of travel expenses would be final upon the outcome of an appeal pending before the Delhi High Court.
Written by Vineet Upadhyay
New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2026 04:14 AM IST
4 min read
The court observed that the earlier judicial arrangement permitting Engineer Rashid to attend parliamentary proceedings had been made after due application of mind. (File photo)
Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma granted permission subject to the conditions imposed earlier by the court, with a specific clarification that the issue of travel expenses would remain contingent upon the outcome of an appeal presently pending before the Delhi High Court.
He will be appearing in the sessions in custody, said advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, the counsel for Rashid.
After considering the submissions from both the sides, the court observed that the earlier judicial arrangement permitting Rashid to attend parliamentary proceedings had been made after due application of mind and continued to hold the field.
The court held that there was no justification to deny permission for attending the upcoming budget session, particularly when the relief sought was confined to the same terms and conditions already imposed.
Accordingly, the application was allowed.
At the same time, the court made it clear that the question of travel costs and related expenses would remain subject to the final outcome of the appeal pending before the Delhi High Court.
In earlier orders, the court had allowed him limited relief to participate in parliamentary proceedings, while imposing strict conditions to ensure that the ongoing criminal process was not prejudiced and that security and procedural safeguards were maintained.
With the budget session scheduled to begin on January 28, 2026, Rashid once again moved the trial court seeking continuation of the earlier arrangement for the duration of the session.
Appearing for Engineer Rashid, advocates Vikhyat Oberoi, Nishita Gupta, Shivam Prakash and Ravi Sharma submitted that attending the budget session was not a matter of personal convenience but a constitutional obligation flowing from his position as an elected representative.
The counsel argued that the court had already found it appropriate to grant similar permission in the past and that there was no change in circumstances warranting a different view.
The defence emphasised that Rashid had complied with all earlier directions of the court and that sufficient safeguards were already in place to prevent any misuse of liberty.
On the issue of expenses, the counsel sought clarity regarding travel arrangements, while acknowledging that the question was already under consideration before the high court.
The prosecution, while opposing any blanket relaxation, urged the court to ensure that any permission granted remained strictly within the framework of earlier orders.
It was pointed out that an appeal relating to ancillary aspects of the permission, including expenses, was pending before the Delhi High Court and that the trial court should not pre-empt that adjudication.
