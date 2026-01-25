Patiala House Court allows Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid to attend upcoming budget session

The court observed that the earlier judicial arrangement permitting Engineer Rashid to attend parliamentary proceedings had been made after due application of mind. (File photo)

Engineer Rashid Parole for Budget Session 2026: A Delhi court on Saturday allowed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid to attend the upcoming budget session of the Parliament, starting on January 28, confirmed the counsel appearing for him.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma granted permission subject to the conditions imposed earlier by the court, with a specific clarification that the issue of travel expenses would remain contingent upon the outcome of an appeal presently pending before the Delhi High Court.

He will be appearing in the sessions in custody, said advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, the counsel for Rashid.

Findings

After considering the submissions from both the sides, the court observed that the earlier judicial arrangement permitting Rashid to attend parliamentary proceedings had been made after due application of mind and continued to hold the field.