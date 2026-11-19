Calling marriage a “union of two individuals”, the Delhi High Court had upheld a husband’s conviction for cruelty towards his wife for driving her to kill herself. The court was of the view that if a young woman leaves not only her parents and siblings but also their care, protection, love, and respect, the expectation of the same, if not more, from her matrimonial home was not unusual, but rather very fair.

Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav was hearing an appeal filed by the husband, father-in-law, and brother-in-law of a woman who killed herself in her matrimonial home, challenging the order passed by the trial court, which held them guilty of cruelty and dowry death.

“What is happening in the Indian society with the brides is not only unheard, unexpected, totally weird and not only absurd but abhorring phenomena where for the sake of dowry, the brides are harassed, and even killed. This phenomenon is somewhat alien to other societies but rampant in Indian society. How detesting and abhorrent it is to kill or drive someone to take her own life. It cannot be described in words, but it is the sad and pathetic reality of this society and a collective shame,” the November 27 order read.

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The court also observed that at times, the family of the bride was not in a position to fulfill the demands, because of which the harassment of the woman continues in her matrimonial home, which ends up with either the bride being killed, or she commits suicide, or divorce takes place, or the young woman suppresses her emotions and continues to somehow survive.

The high court continued that because the harassment takes place in the “four walls of the matrimonial home”, it was very rare that what all was happening inside the house came out, unless things went out of hand, because of which finding evidence about the treatment given to a young woman in her matrimonial home was not an easy task.

Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav said that the phenomenon of dowry death and a woman killing herself was a sad and pathetic reality of the society and a collective shame. Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav said that the phenomenon of dowry death and a woman killing herself was a sad and pathetic reality of the society and a collective shame.

According to the judgment, the Police Control Room received a call on October 17, 2001, at about 10 or 11 am from a person who heard a woman shrieking from a house in infront of his school and said she was in crisis. When the police reached the house, they found a lady who had set herself on fire and passed away.

Eventually, a chargesheet was filed against the husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law of the victim, and the trial court ultimately convicted them for cruelty against a married woman and dowry death. Since the mother-in-law passed away in 2004, the husband, father-in-law, and the brother-in-law filed an appeal against the judgment passed by the trial court.

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‘No reliable evidence’

Advocates Aishwarya Rao and Mansi Rao, appearing for the husband, father-in-law, and brother-in-law, argued that there was no reliable evidence to show that there was any matrimonial discord between the victim and her husband or that any of the family members had harassed or tortured her for dowry.

The counsel stated that it was highly unlikely that something relating to dowry would come up for the first time after 1.5 years of the marriage, as there was not even a whisper of any sort of dowry demand before that, and that it was highly unlikely that the demand for dowry would surface after 1.5 years of peaceful and happy married life.

The counsel urged that the evidence of the witnesses was limited to the words cruelty and harassment, without there being any instance of the same, and they had also not informed the court as to what was done by the husband and the in-laws that would be called harassment.

Advocate Mukesh Kumar, appearing for the state, submitted that the record was clear and categorical that the husband and the in-laws used to not only demand a gas chullah, a motorcycle, a water motor, and Rs 25,000 but also used to harass the victim, which caused her to live with her parents for months.

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‘Abetment of suicide’

The high court observed that there was no reference to any dowry demand before or at the time of marriage and immediately after the marriage. The court stated that there was no explanation as to how it was possible to raise such demands after 1.5 years of marriage. The court also noted that at the time of the incident, none of the accused persons were at home and all the evidence collected indicated that it was a case of suicide, ruling out any direct involvement of the accused.

The high court stated that none of the witnesses had mentioned anything about the kind of cruelty or harassment the victim was facing on account of these, and that the aspect of cruelty remained “surrounded in some sort of mysterious smoke and it is not shown as to what kind of harassment, mental or physical or psychological, all were there or not.” The court was of the view that it was not possible to be sure that the victim was subjected to cruelty for dowry.

The bench also observed that the evidence pointed out that a matrimonial discord existed between the husband and wife, as the father of the victim had given a statement that she was staying with him because of matrimonial tension between her and her husband.

The court held that the allegations against the father-in-law and the brother-in-law were vague and general, and no act or conduct relating to demanding dowry could be proved against them. The court was of the view that every specific incident spoken of by the witnesses related to the husband alone.

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Accordingly, the conviction of the husband for dowry death was changed to abetment of suicide, because the prosecution had not sufficiently proved the specific requirements of dowry death, while the charge of cruelty remained as it was. Also, the high court acquitted the father-in-law and the brother-in-law.