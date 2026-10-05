‘Mere paternity dispute not enough’: Kerala High Court refuses to order child’s DNA test

The Kerala High Court has refused to order the DNA test of a minor child to determine paternity, holding that such testing cannot be sought routinely without preliminary proof that the spouses had no access to each other during the relevant period.

Justice Jobin Sebastian was dealing with a plea in connection with a domestic violence proceeding in which the husband sought a direction for the couple’s minor child to undergo a DNA test to ascertain paternity.

“In the absence of specific pleadings and prima facie material demonstrating non-access between the spouses during the relevant period, a direction for DNA profiling cannot be sought as a matter of course merely on the basis of an allegation disputing paternity,” the court said on September 26.

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The ruling held that a DNA test is not to be directed routinely and may be ordered only in appropriate and deserving cases where the court finds such examination necessary for the proper adjudication of the dispute. “Unless non-access between the spouses during the relevant period is prima facie established, evidence cannot be permitted for the purpose of disproving the paternity of a child born during the subsistence of the marriage,” it observed.

Husband disputes child’s paternity

The case arose from proceedings under the provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, initiated by a woman and her minor child before the trial court. They sought maintenance and return of the woman’s gold ornaments.

Justice Jobin Sebastian said that since there was nothing to establish non-access between the spouses during the relevant period, the presumption of the child’s legitimacy remained operative. Justice Jobin Sebastian said that since there was nothing to establish non-access between the spouses during the relevant period, the presumption of the child’s legitimacy remained operative.

During the pendency of those proceedings, the husband/respondent disputed that he was the minor child’s biological father. He filed an application seeking a direction for the child to undergo a DNA test, claiming that it would establish that he was not the child’s biological father.

He also contended that the woman had agreed to undergo the DNA test during mediation. The trial court, however, dismissed the application. Aggrieved, the husband approached the high court challenging the order.

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‘Marriage raises presumption of child’s legitimacy’

The court observed that proceedings under the Domestic Violence Act are meant to adjudicate allegations of domestic violence and provide legal reliefs, and not to determine the biological parentage of a child.

It noted that the marital relationship between the parties was undisputed. Since there was no material showing that the husband had no access to the wife during the relevant period, the presumption under the Indian Evidence Act operates in favour of the child’s legitimacy.

The court explained that Section 112 of the Indian Evidence Act embodies a rule of public policy intended to protect the legitimacy of children born during a valid marriage. The ruling said that such legitimacy is conclusive unless it is shown that the spouses had no access to each other when the child could have been conceived.

It further observed, “A consensual understanding reached during mediation cannot, by itself, compel a court to order a DNA examination unless the court independently finds that such an examination is legally permissible, necessary, and justified in the facts and circumstances of the case.” Parties cannot, by consent, require a court to pass an order contrary to law or public policy.

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Since there was no material establishing non-access, the presumption of legitimacy remained operative. The high court, hence, found that the magistrate was justified in refusing to direct the DNA examination and dismissed the petition.