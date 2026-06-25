Man’s passport not returned after visa rejection, VFS Global to now pay Rs 30,000

Complainant alleged that despite repeated visits to the VFS office and enquiries, he could not get the passport. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Punjab has directed VFS Global Services Private Limited to either return a man’s original passport or bear the entire cost of obtaining a new/duplicate passport after finding the company guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for allegedly failing to return the document after his Canadian tourist visa application was rejected.

A bench comprising president Ashish Kumar Grover and members Urmila Kumari and Navdeep Kumar Garg also directed the company to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

“We find that by not returning the original passport of the complainant besides taking the charges of courier service for tracking of passport is clear cut deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of OP No. 1 (VFS),” the order dated June 12 read.