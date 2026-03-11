Supreme Court allows passive euthanasia: Key rulings that shaped legal landscape on ‘death with dignity’ in India

Passive euthanasia India Supreme Court cases: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining medical support for 32-year-old Harish Rana, who has been in a persistent vegetative state since 2013, while emphasising that the process must be carried out “in a humane manner”. Over the years, the top court has dealt with several petitions seeking the withdrawal of life-sustaining support or treatment for patients in a similar state or those facing irreversible medical conditions.

While the latest landmark ruling has once again brought into focus the evolving legal framework around passive euthanasia and the right to die with dignity in India, there have been important cases in the past that shaped the legal landscape dealing with the plea of “death with dignity”.

Euthanasia for rabies patients (2019)

All Creatures Great and Small, an NGO, filed a plea before the Supreme Court in 2019 seeking a procedure to treat rabies as an exceptional disease and permit patients and their guardians to avail the option of death with dignity.

The NGO also sought directions to lay down the guidelines for the circumstances and the manner under which such relief can be sought by patients suffering from rabies or by their guardians.

The two-judge bench of the Supreme Court agreed to take up the petition last year. The matter is pending before the apex court.

Common Cause v. Union of India (2018)

The five-judge bench Supreme Court of India, in this case, recognised that the right to “die with dignity” is an integral part of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of Constituion.

The court also laid down guidelines for making a “living will” by a terminally ill person who is aware of their chances of slipping into a permanent vegetative state.

The “living will” suggests that a person may expressly deny or withdraw life-sustaining treatment if they fall into an irreversible terminal illness or a persistent vegetative state.

It was observed by the court in the case that depriving an individual of dignity towards the end of his life suggests depriving them of a meaningful existence.

Aruna Shanbaug case (2011)

The Supreme Court, for the first time, recognised the legality of passive euthanasia in the case of Aruna Ramchandra Shanbaug v Union of India in 2011.

Aruna Shanbaug, a nurse, was left in a ‘persistent vegetative state’ for decades, with no possibility of recovery after being sexually assaulted by a ward attendant in a Mumbai Hospital in 1973.

The plea seeking the end of her life was filed by a journalist and author, Pinki Virani, in the Supreme Court in 2009. Virani, who also wrote a book on Shanbaug, argued that she should be allowed to die peacefully.

While the court declined permission in the case, it recognised the concept of passive euthanasia and ruled that withdrawal of life support could be permitted with the approval of the relevant high court under strict safeguards.

In 2015, Shanbaug, 67, died of pneumonia, 42 years after the assault.

Supreme Court guidelines

The Supreme Court, in 2018, laid down detailed guidlines for passive euthanasia, recognising the legality of ‘passive euthanasia’ for terminally ill patients. The apex court also pointed out that the ‘right to die with dignity’ is a part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

These guidelines for passive euthanasia were provided for cases where the patient left an ‘advance directive’ or a ‘living will’ stating that life support should be withdrawn if they fall terminally ill, and in cases where no such directive was left behind.

In January 2023, another five-judge bench modified the Supreme Court’s 2018 order to make the process of withdrawal of treatment for terminally ill patients less stringent and more workable.

The changes included the introduction of timelines for each board to make its decision, and limiting the role of the judicial magistrate in the process.

What is euthanasia?

Euthanasia refers to the practice of an individual deliberately ending their life. This practice is often linked with getting relief from an incurable condition or intolerable pain and suffering.

Euthanasia can only be administered by a physician and can be either “active” or “passive”.

Wednesday’s judgment was in relation to Rana, who was a student of Panjab University and had been on life support after suffering severe head injuries due to a fall from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation in Chandigarh in August 2013.