Passenger refunded Rs 5 less on cancelled ticket, railways directed to pay Rs 10,000

The railways contended that the Rs 5 deduction was made by the complainant’s bank, State Bank of India, and therefore, there was no deficiency on its part. (AI-generated image)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has pulled up the Indian Railways for refunding Rs 5 less than the amount due on a cancelled ticket, directing it to return the amount and pay Rs 10,000 in costs.

A bench of president Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat noted that due to the unfair trade practice, the complainant had to suffer mental agony and harassment.

“It is evident that the OPs (opposite parties: railways) had refunded less Rs 5/- out of the total cancellation charges and indulged in unfair trade practices which entitles the complainant to legitimately claim refund and compensation,” the bench observed in its order dated June 2.