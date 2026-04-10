Fresh plea flags sewage mismanagement as dead fishes found in Pashan Lake

'Excess sewage is being deliberately diverted from the STP and discharged directly into Pashan Lake in a conspicuous manner,' says AAP VP Krunnal Gharre. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

In July 2025, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had issued an order directing the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Bhugaon Gram Panchayat, and the Bhukum Gram Panchayat to create drainage systems and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) as a way to ensure that waste water does not pollute the Ramnadi. The case had been filed by Krunnal Gharre, Vice President of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Pune.

This week, Gharre approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for an execution application on the order. He is taking on PMC, PMRDA, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the Bhugaon and Bhukum Gram Panchayats, alleging a failure to plan and execute sewage treatment infrastructure effectively, leading to pollution of Pashan Lake.