Party group charged Rs 15 extra on soft drink, wins Rs 10,000 payout from resort

District consumer commission was dealing with a plea of man challenging Rs 15 extra on his bill on Rs 35 'Dew' cold drink bottle. (AI-generated Image)

The Jhajjar District Consumer Commission directed a city-based resort to refund Rs 75 charged extra from a customer on ‘Mountain Dew’ cold drink bottles and pay Rs 10,000 compensation for mental agony and litigation costs.

Dealing with a plea against the Lali Resort, which charged Rs 15 extra on cold drink bottles when the complainant went for a party in the resort, a bench of president Shahabuddin and members Shriniwas Khundia and Veena Rani held that the resort was deficient in service for charging beyond the printed rates and ignoring the consumer’s grievance.

“In perusal of the exhibited documents tendered by the complainant, it is concluded that all the documents support the version of the complainant. It proves that the complainant has paid a total sum of Rs 1,290 to the opposite party, and it also shows that they charged an amount of Rs 50 for a bottle of cold drink,” the commission observed on June 15.