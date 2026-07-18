Parents win Rs 10 lakh from luxury Goa hotel after faulty lock traps kids in smoky room

A Goa vacation turned into every parent’s nightmare in June 2024 when smoke filled a locked hotel room where a couple’s three-year-old and 10-year-old children were sleeping. Nearly two years later, a Delhi Consumer Commission has ordered Le Meridien to pay the family Rs 10 lakh, holding the hotel guilty of deficiency in service.

The New Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-VI president Poonam Chaudhry and member Shekhar Chandra was hearing a consumer complaint filed by Pritika Dua against Le Meridien over the June 2024 incident at its Goa property. The commission also rejected the hotel’s objection that the complaint could not be heard in Delhi.

“As opposite party (Le Meridien) admitted the occurrence of the incident, we accordingly hold OP guilty of deficiency of service and award compensation of Rs.10,00,000 towards mental and physical agony caused to the parents and minor children,” the commission said on July 3, directing the hotel to pay the amount within four weeks, failing which it will carry interest at 7 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint.

The case arose from what was meant to be a relaxing family vacation. Instead, it became a traumatic experience that left the parents fearing they would lose their children. The commission found that the hotel had failed in its duty to provide safe accommodation and held it accountable for the ordeal.

Smoke from locked room

The family had booked a four-night stay at Le Meridien Goa from June 19 to June 22, 2024, after paying Rs 52,762.52. On the morning of June 21, the complainant and her husband returned from breakfast to find that their room could not be opened using the electronic key card. Their three-year-old and 10-year-old children were inside the room, fast asleep.

Housekeeping staff also failed to unlock the room. Within minutes, smoke began pouring out, triggering panic. According to the complaint, the parents repeatedly sought help as smoke thickened inside the room.

The complainant alleged that sparks were falling from the doorbell unit and flames could be seen near the air-conditioning system. She also claimed that the hotel failed to provide immediate access to the room, lacked adequate emergency response measures, and did not have basic first-aid facilities readily available.

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The complaint further stated that one of the children briefly lost consciousness after inhaling smoke. It claimed that had the parents returned even a few minutes later, the consequences could have been far more tragic.

Repeated pressing of doorbell

Le Meridien denied any negligence and blamed the incident on repeated pressing of the room’s doorbell. According to the hotel, housekeeping staff had requested the couple to wait in the lobby while an engineer attended to the faulty lock. Instead, it alleged, the parents continuously pressed the doorbell, causing the plastic doorbell unit installed near the air-conditioning vent to overheat and melt.

The hotel said the smoke spread inside the room through the air-conditioner and activated the fire alarm. It claimed one child opened the door from inside, allowing the father to rescue the second child, while its fire engineering team quickly extinguished the smoke source.

It argued that the incident was accidental, prompt action prevented any major damage, and there was no deficiency in service.

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Delhi commission jurisdiction

The hotel also argued that the Delhi consumer commission lacked territorial jurisdiction because the incident took place in Goa. The commission rejected the objection, holding that since the hotel had a branch office within its territorial jurisdiction, it was competent to hear the complaint under Section 34 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

It also relied on an earlier decision of the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission while rejecting the hotel’s plea.

Hotel’s admission decisive

The commission noted that the hotel’s own written statement acknowledged that the incident had occurred, although it described it as “inadvertent and unintended”. That admission became a key factor in the ruling.

Holding that the hotel had failed to provide safe and efficient service to its guests, the commission awarded Rs 10 lakh to compensate the parents and their two minor children for the mental and physical agony they suffered. It also directed Le Meridien to pay Rs 50,000 towards litigation expenses.

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The commission further ordered that if the compensation is not paid within four weeks of receiving the order, the entire amount will carry interest at 7 per cent per annum from the date the consumer complaint was filed until payment is made.

Significance

The ruling reinforces that hotels can be held liable for safety lapses that endanger guests, even if no fatal injury occurs, and that consumers are entitled to substantial compensation for the mental trauma caused by such negligence.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi Consumer Commission Helpline: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.