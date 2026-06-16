Parents awarded Rs 50,000 compensation after children report unhygienic conditions at summer camp

The parents alleged that shortly after joining the camp, the children found that the promised facilities were not provided. (Image generated using AI)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad, has ordered the organisers of a residential summer camp to refund camp fees and pay Rs 50,000 compensation after finding that the facilities provided at the camp were below the standards promised in promotional materials.

A bench of president Ram Gopal Reddy and members J Shyamala and D Madhavi Latha noted that the organisers failed to provide hygienic food, safe accommodation, proper medical care, communication facilities and adequate supervision to the minor children in the camp.

“The material on record clearly demonstrates that the Opposite Parties failed to provide hygienic food, safe accommodation, proper medical care, communication facilities and adequate supervision to the minor children. Such acts constitute clear negligence, inadequacy and deficiency in service under Section 2(11) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the bench held in its order dated June 1.