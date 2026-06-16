Parents awarded Rs 50,000 compensation after children report unhygienic conditions at summer camp

4 min readNew DelhiJun 16, 2026 07:00 PM IST
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad, has ordered the organisers of a residential summer camp to refund camp fees and pay Rs 50,000 compensation after finding that the facilities provided at the camp were below the standards promised in promotional materials.
A bench of president Ram Gopal Reddy and members J Shyamala and D Madhavi Latha noted that the organisers failed to provide hygienic food, safe accommodation, proper medical care, communication facilities and adequate supervision to the minor children in the camp.
“The material on record clearly demonstrates that the Opposite Parties failed to provide hygienic food, safe accommodation, proper medical care, communication facilities and adequate supervision to the minor children. Such acts constitute clear negligence, inadequacy and deficiency in service under Section 2(11) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the bench held in its order dated June 1.
Unhygienic conditions
- The complaint was filed by the parents of three children aged between 11 and 12 years who had enrolled in the summer camp conducted in Telangana‘s Ranga Reddy district.
- According to the complainants, the organisers had advertised the camp as providing air-conditioned accommodation, hygienic food, trained staff, medical facilities, security, laundry services and various educational and recreational activities.
- Relying on these assurances, the parents paid camp fees ranging from Rs 55,000 to Rs 56,000 per child.
- However, the parents alleged that shortly after joining the camp, the children found that the promised facilities and services were not provided.
- The children were allegedly subjected to overcrowded accommodation, unhygienic food, unsafe drinking water, improper sanitation, lack of medical care, and denial of communication with parents.
- It was further claimed that the complainant parents visited the camp premises after receiving information that the children were unwell and found the conditions highly deplorable and unsafe for minor children.
- The children were subsequently withdrawn from the camp within a few days.
- The complainants alleged that drinking water contained insects and lizards, promised nutritious meals were replaced by instant food, and laundry facilities caused skin rashes and allergies.
- Despite receiving notice, the opposite parties failed to appear before the commission or contest the allegations.
- As a result, the commission proceeded ex parte and relied on the complainants’ unrebutted evidence.
‘Harassment at young age’
The commission observed that the opposite parties had induced parents to enroll their children by making false assurances regarding infrastructure, safety, hygiene and medical care.
It further noted that the actual conditions at the camp were contrary to the promises made in the brochure and advertisements.
“The material on record clearly demonstrates that the Opposite Parties failed to provide hygienic food, safe accommodation, proper medical care, communication facilities and adequate supervision to the minor children,” the commission observed.
The commission therefore held that the acts amounted to unfair trade practice under Section 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
Story continues below this ad
It noted that the children were subjected to harassment at a very young age due to the negligent conduct of the opposite party.
“The complainant children suffered physical discomfort, mental trauma and harassment at a very young age due to the negligent conduct of the Opposite Parties. The complainant parents were also subjected to immense mental agony and inconvenience,” the commission remarked.
Considering the facts and the circumstances of the case, the commission held that the complainants were entitled to a refund of the amounts paid, along with reasonable compensation and costs.
Allowing the complaint in part, the commission ordered the opposite parties to refund the entire camp fee totalling Rs 1.66 lakh with interest.
Story continues below this ad
It further ordered to pay Rs 50,000 each to the three children as compensation, and reimburse Rs 15,000 towards litigation expenses.