Noting ‘parallel relief’, Telangana High Court cancels order allowing man to visit his child

The wife challenged the visitation order alleging that the husband had pursued parallel remedies despite an earlier visitation order in the Delhi divorce proceedings. (AI-generated image)

The Telangana High Court has set aside an order granting a father interim visitation rights to his minor daughter, observing that he had already obtained a consent order from a Delhi family court permitting visitation. The father had obtained the visitation order from a family court in Hyderabad, where he resides.

A bench of Justices K Lakshman and K Sujana was dealing with a plea by the child’s mother challenging the family court order which her husband had obtained from Hyderabad. The high court remanded the matter for fresh consideration after noting the failure to consider the earlier arrangement,

“The husband had already obtained a consent order dated May 19, 2025, from a Delhi Family Court permitting him to meet the child on alternate Sundays. Having consented to that arrangement, he should have refrained from seeking parallel visitation relief through a separate application before the Hyderabad Family Court,” the court said on August 24.