Noting ‘parallel relief’, Telangana High Court cancels order allowing man to visit his child

4 min readNew DelhiSep 2, 2026 12:19 PM IST
The Telangana High Court has set aside an order granting a father interim visitation rights to his minor daughter, observing that he had already obtained a consent order from a Delhi family court permitting visitation. The father had obtained the visitation order from a family court in Hyderabad, where he resides.
A bench of Justices K Lakshman and K Sujana was dealing with a plea by the child’s mother challenging the family court order which her husband had obtained from Hyderabad. The high court remanded the matter for fresh consideration after noting the failure to consider the earlier arrangement,
“The husband had already obtained a consent order dated May 19, 2025, from a Delhi Family Court permitting him to meet the child on alternate Sundays. Having consented to that arrangement, he should have refrained from seeking parallel visitation relief through a separate application before the Hyderabad Family Court,” the court said on August 24.
Story continues below this ad
The court noted that the husband had mentioned the pending divorce proceedings and the earlier consent order in the main guardianship petition, but these were not disclosed in the affidavit accompanying his interim visitation application.
Wife challenged parallel visitation proceedings
The couple married in February 2017 and had a daughter in December 2020. Matrimonial disputes later arose, following which the husband filed a divorce petition on grounds of cruelty before the family court in Delhi. A consent order in May 2025 permitted him to meet the child for one hour on alternate Sundays at the woman’s residence in Hyderabad.
Justices K Lakshman and K Sujana took note of the husband’s submission that he would not press the visitation rights sought in the Delhi proceedings.
Subsequently, the husband filed a guardianship petition before the family court in Hyderabad, seeking custody of the minor daughter. Along with it, he sought interim visitation rights and permission to take the child out during weekends, festivals and school vacations. The family court allowed the application on April 2 and directed weekly one-hour meetings under the supervision of both parties’ counsel and CCTV surveillance.
The wife challenged the order before the high court, alleging that the husband had pursued parallel remedies despite the earlier consent visitation order in the Delhi divorce proceedings. She also alleged that he had threatened her through WhatsApp messages by relying on the subsequent family court order.
Story continues below this ad
Earlier order not considered: Order
The high court noted that although the husband had mentioned the pending divorce proceedings and the earlier consent order in the main guardianship petition, these facts were not disclosed in the affidavit accompanying his interim visitation application. The family court failed to consider this aspect while passing the order.
The court also took note of the husband’s submission that he would not press the visitation rights sought in the Delhi proceedings and would take appropriate steps there. In view of this undertaking and the relevant circumstances, the court held that the disputed visitation order required reconsideration.
Consequently, the court set aside the Hyderabad family court’s order and remanded the interim visitation application for fresh consideration in accordance with the law. It directed the family court to decide the application afresh within 30 days. It did not make a final determination on the father’s visitation rights.