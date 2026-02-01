‘Parallel administration’: Jharkhand HC pulls up police for allowing social boycott of adivasis

The court was hearing an appeal filed by three men seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a March 2025 FIR registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (File Photo)

Calling it a case of “complete violation of constitutional rights”, the Jharkhand High Court has rejected anticipatory bail pleas of three accused allegedly involved in the social and economic boycott of the Paharia community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), in Sahibganj. The court also slammed the police for allowing a “parallel administration” to run freely for months.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by three men seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a March 2025 FIR registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case relates to an incident in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, where adivasis from the Paharia community were allegedly stopped from celebrating Holi and later subjected to social boycott.