Paper leaks, digital burnout: Rajasthan High Court steps in to protect Gen Z, Alpha, Beta

The Rajasthan High Court has taken suo motu (on its own) notice of the growing risks facing Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Gen Beta while highlighting systemic failures in youth welfare. The court pointed to poor infrastructure in government schools, recurring examination paper leaks, excessive screen time, and a over-reliance on technology that threatens core reading and writing skills.

Therefore, Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand on August 24 directed the Centre and Rajasthan government to file a status report and action plan on steps taken to establish a “foolproof and robust mechanism” to prevent future paper leaks. “Children are future of a nation because they grow up to become its workforce, leaders and caretakers. How we, as a nation, care, teach and protect them today will decide the strength, safety and success of our country tomorrow. They are flowers of our national garden and it is our prime duty to protect these flowers,” the court said.

The court flagged the challenges faced by Gen Z, including the gap between education and employment, digital burnout, unemployment and insecurity in the gig economy, high housing and education costs, climate anxiety, lack of youth representation, cyber safety and disruption caused by AI.

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Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand

Condition of government schools

The court expressed concern over the condition of government schools, particularly those in rural and village areas, saying that institutions meant to nurture children from vulnerable sections continued to suffer from deficiencies in infrastructure, training, medical facilities, washrooms and access to emerging technologies.

“This Court is deeply concerned that where on the one hand, the nation prepares “Gen Z”, “Gen Alpha” and “Gen Beta” to lead India in 2047 (i.e., 100 years of Independence of our Nation) and beyond, on the other hand, the foundational institutions meant to nurture them, particularly the Government Schools in Rural and Village areas continue to suffer from systemic deficiencies,” it said.

The court directed the respondents to file a status report and action plan on the provision of functional toilets for boys and girls, drinking water, electricity with power backup, and boundary walls in all village government schools and the availability of proper playgrounds and sports equipment for physical development of students.

AI cannot replace reading and writing

The court cautioned that an “unbridled and exclusive dependence” on technology in education could have irreversible consequences. It said excessive reliance on speech-to-text tools, AI-generated content and print-outs could erode students’ independent thought, analytical ability and original writing skills. The court also expressed apprehension that handwriting, reading physical books and the cognitive development associated with reading, writing and contemplation could be adversely affected.

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The court said the education policy required reframing to integrate AI, digital literacy, coding and technology-based learning while mandatorily retaining handwritten work, reading physical books, note-making and written examinations.

The court also raised concerns over excessive screen time among children, referring to the World Health Organization’s guidelines on physical activity, sedentary behaviour and sleep for children under five years of age. Thus, it asked the respondents to prepare a policy for limiting screen time for Gen Z, Gen Alpha and Gen Beta.

No chips, carbonated drinks in Rajasthan schools

Observing the need to protect the health of lakhs of children in the State of Rajasthan from obesity and lifestyle diseases, the Court directed the Rajasthan government to ensure that carbonated drinks, chips, bakery products containing trans-fat and other food items high in fat, sugar and salt are not sold in any school in the state. “All school canteens shall within 8 weeks display menu boards with calorie count, ingredients and nutritional information for every food item,” the court ordered.

Directions on teachers, infrastructure and safety

In a bid to ensure quality education, the court sought an action plan for filling vacant posts of teachers, principals and wardens and asked for special recruitment drives for physical training instructors, computer teachers and counsellors. It also proposed a “Digital Z-Alpha-Beta” plan to provide smart classrooms, computers, internet connectivity and digital literacy training in village schools.

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The court also directed the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and District Collectors to conduct surprise inspections of government schools in villages within eight weeks and submit reports to the court.