High court clears Punjab senior assistant exam, rejects paper leak claims

The court distinguished the case from earlier judgments involving organised cheating networks, impersonation and pre-exam paper leaks, noting that no such evidence was found here. (Source: File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition alleging irregularities in the recruitment of 184 senior assistant-cum-inspector posts by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board, holding that there was no credible evidence of paper leak or mass copying.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, in a judgment delivered on January 21, rejected the plea filed by Akashdeep Kaur and others, saying the allegations were based on conjecture and did not meet the legal threshold required to cancel an entire examination process.

The petitioners had challenged the written examination held on January 28, 2024, the result declared on August 12, 2024, and the typing test conducted on December 1 and 2, 2025. They sought a fresh examination, publication of a judicial inquiry report, registration of an FIR, and disciplinary action against candidates and officials.