High court clears Punjab senior assistant exam, rejects paper leak claims

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar said the petitioners had failed to produce credible evidence of cheating in a 2024 Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board exam to recruit senior assistant-cum-inspectors.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhJan 30, 2026 05:08 PM IST
punjab and haryana high courtThe court distinguished the case from earlier judgments involving organised cheating networks, impersonation and pre-exam paper leaks, noting that no such evidence was found here. (Source: File)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition alleging irregularities in the recruitment of 184 senior assistant-cum-inspector posts by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board, holding that there was no credible evidence of paper leak or mass copying.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, in a judgment delivered on January 21, rejected the plea filed by Akashdeep Kaur and others, saying the allegations were based on conjecture and did not meet the legal threshold required to cancel an entire examination process.

The petitioners had challenged the written examination held on January 28, 2024, the result declared on August 12, 2024, and the typing test conducted on December 1 and 2, 2025. They sought a fresh examination, publication of a judicial inquiry report, registration of an FIR, and disciplinary action against candidates and officials.

After examining a sealed inquiry report prepared by a retired high court judge, Justice Brar found no substance in the allegations. The court noted that the inquiry examined claims of regional concentration of toppers, identical wrong answers, previous poor performance, age-related concerns, and family links among candidates.

On the allegation of identical incorrect answers, the court said forensic analysis of OMR sheets ruled out common authorship or tampering. The judgment cited the inquiry report, which said similarities in wrong answers could arise from common study material, elimination techniques or exam stress and did not establish collusion.

The court also rejected claims of coordinated cheating, noting that candidates from districts such as Mansa and Sangrur appeared at different centres across Chandigarh and SAS Nagar. It said the geographical concentration of successful candidates could not by itself invalidate a recruitment process.

Referring to 23 candidates from Mansa among the top 50, the court said the trend could reflect improved educational focus and access to resources, and should not automatically be treated as suspicious. It also accepted that candidates can show sudden improvement through focused preparation and effort.

Relying on the Supreme Court ruling in Vanshika Yadav v. Union of India (2024), the court said an exam can be cancelled only when its integrity is compromised at a systemic level and it is impossible to separate tainted from untainted candidates. The petitioners, it said, failed to place sufficient or verifiable material to prove systemic fraud.

The court distinguished the case from earlier judgments involving organised cheating networks, impersonation and pre-exam paper leaks, noting that no such evidence was found here.

Justice Brar also noted that lead petitioner Akashdeep Kaur had scored 46 marks in the EWS category, placing her outside the zone of consideration, and had not raised any complaint during or immediately after the examination.

The court vacated the interim relief granted on December 22, 2025, and ordered the inquiry report to be returned to state counsel. With typing tests and document verification already completed, the recruitment process now stands cleared for final appointments.

