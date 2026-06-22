Ex-Panchkula civic chief Ram Kumar Singh not cooperating in IDFC Bank case: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation informed a court that Ram Kumar Singh was confronted with a series of digital and documentary evidence linked to the alleged diversion of Rs 79.46-crore government funds.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
4 min readChandigarhJun 22, 2026 04:32 PM IST
IDFC Bank scamThe case is related to the alleged misappropriation of Rs 79.46 crore from the Panchkula municipal corporation's account at IDFC First Bank's branch in Chandigarh Sector 32. (File Photo)
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A local court on Monday remanded former Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner Ram Kumar Singh in judicial custody in connection with a Rs 79.46-crore fraud linked to the Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank scam case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted that he did not cooperate with the inquiry and that some digital evidence and proceeds of crime were yet to be recovered.

Singh and former development and panchayats department superintendent Prince Sharma were produced before the court of Amit Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Vacation Judge, Panchkula, upon completion of their three-day remand.

The central agency informed the court that Singh—the first Haryana-cadre IAS officer arrested in the case—was confronted during custodial interrogation with a series of digital and documentary evidence linked to the alleged diversion of government funds, including opening an IDFC Bank account, fixed deposit transactions, communications with co-accused persons, and routing money through shell entities.

In its application for the 14-day judicial custody of the accused, the central agency informed the court that its investigation had revealed Singh’s role in the fraud when he was the municipal corporation commissioner and the commissioner of the Kalka municipal council.

According to the application, CBI investigators confronted the accused with evidence relating to opening a new account in IDFC First Bank’s Chandigarh Sector 32 branch, the process of calling quotations for fixed deposits, and SMS alerts received on registered mobile numbers linked to the accounts. The accused were also questioned about the steps allegedly taken after learning of the fraudulent transactions and account statements received on registered mobile numbers.

The agency further claimed that digital evidence indicated that money was delivered by carriers, and sought explanations regarding where the alleged ill-gotten funds were ultimately parked. Both accused were questioned about their communications with co-accused people and, significantly, the deletion of related data from their mobile devices.

The agency also confronted them regarding handing over cheques to co-accused people to allegedly siphon off funds, when they became aware of the fraud, and whether any advantages were received in return for favours extended to other accused people.

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Details regarding other bank officials, government functionaries, and private individuals who may have facilitated the alleged fraud were sought from the two accused.

The CBI sleuths also questioned them as to why funds were allegedly transferred to shell companies and subsequently routed back to government accounts without any apparent justification. Another issue raised during interrogation was why cheques were issued for the creation of fixed deposits in the same bank when a letter would have sufficed.

In its application, the agency described the matter as a “large-scale, multi-layered fraud by way of fraudulent banking operations and fictitious transactions to divert Government funds in shell entities in connivance with public servants”.

Funds trail still being traced: CBI

The agency said unauthorised transactions in bank accounts opened by various Haryana government departments had been identified and that the role of other accused people, including public servants, was still under investigation.

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The agency informed the court that it was scrutinising documents recovered during searches conducted at the residences of Singh and Sharma. It further submitted that investigators were still tracing the trail of misappropriated government funds and had yet to ascertain the involvement of other people, including senior government functionaries.

The agency argued that the accused wield considerable influence over people connected with the alleged conspiracy, including subordinate officials and material witnesses.

The agency further submitted that despite being confronted with evidence, the accused had remained non-cooperative and failed to provide plausible explanations for incriminating materials placed before them. It also alleged that digital evidence had been deleted or destroyed from mobile devices and that the proceeds of crime, including properties and gold allegedly purchased using siphoned funds, were yet to be identified and recovered.

The agency has already filed a final report and supplementary report against several accused in the case, while further investigation remains open against the remaining departments and suspects.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

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