Lawyer booked for assault, wrongful confinement of Army officer at Panchkula court

The Panchkula police has registered an FIR against an advocate on the complaint of an Army officer, who alleged that he was assaulted, wrongfully confined and threatened inside the district court’s premises during the hearing of his marital dispute case.
The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Ashish Chandok, against Advocate Maninder Singh Bitta. Bitta has denied the allegations and claimed that he was the one who got assaulted by the army personnel.
Lt Col Chandok, is serving at Chandimandir Military Station, Panchkula, as per FIR records.
According to the FIR registered at Sector 7 police station on Friday night under Sections 115, 117(2), 127(2), 190, 191(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the complainant alleged that the incident took place on July 9 during the hearing of his case at the family court.
In his complaint, Chandok stated that he and his wife had been living separately for the past one year and that three cases filed by his wife were pending before the Panchkula district courts. He alleged that during the hearing, the opposing counsel, Bitta, along with his associates, misbehaved with him and later called 10-17 lawyers, who allegedly assaulted him outside the courtroom.
He further alleged that he was taken to the chamber of another advocate, where he was assaulted again, threatened and forced to sign a “raazinama” (compromise agreement) without being allowed to read it.
The FIR stated that police recorded complaints from both sides on July 9 and got the complainant medically examined at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. The medical examination reportedly found two blunt injuries on the complainant.
The FIR further said that during verification conducted by police at the district courts on July 10, it was found that Bitta and his associates had allegedly assaulted the complainant, abused, wrongfully restrained and threatened him.
On the basis of the complaint, verification and the medical records, police registered the case and initiated investigation.
Meanwhile, Bitta called the allegations against him “completely false, baseless and fabricated”.
“In fact, it was Lt Col Chandok who assaulted and abused me. I had approached the police immediately after the incident and submitted a complaint detailing the assault on me,” he added.