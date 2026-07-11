Lawyer booked for assault, wrongful confinement of Army officer at Panchkula court

The complainant alleged that the incident took place on July 9 during the hearing of his case at the family court. (File Photo)

The Panchkula police has registered an FIR against an advocate on the complaint of an Army officer, who alleged that he was assaulted, wrongfully confined and threatened inside the district court’s premises during the hearing of his marital dispute case.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Ashish Chandok, against Advocate Maninder Singh Bitta. Bitta has denied the allegations and claimed that he was the one who got assaulted by the army personnel.

Lt Col Chandok, is serving at Chandimandir Military Station, Panchkula, as per FIR records.

According to the FIR registered at Sector 7 police station on Friday night under Sections 115, 117(2), 127(2), 190, 191(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the complainant alleged that the incident took place on July 9 during the hearing of his case at the family court.