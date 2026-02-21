‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan lynching: Why Karnataka High Court granted bail to accused despite ‘umpty’ injuries

There are no previous criminal cases against the petitioner, the court observed. (Image is generated using AI)

The Karnataka High Court granted bail to a man accused of mob-lynching a person to death for chanting “Pakistan Zindabad,” observing that even though parity is not absolute, similarly placed accused cannot be deprived of the relief granted to other co-accused.

Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar was hearing a plea of a man accused of mob-lynching a person of unsound mind to death for entering into a stadium and chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a cricket match that happened in 2025.

The court observed that the allegations against the petitioner and the other accused, who has been granted bail on the ground of using no weapons to assault the deceased, are the same.