‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan lynching: Why Karnataka High Court granted bail to accused despite ‘umpty’ injuries

The Karnataka High Court granted bail to a man accused of mob-lynching a person of unsound mind to death.

Written by: Somya Panwar
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Karnataka High CourtThere are no previous criminal cases against the petitioner, the court observed. (Image is generated using AI)
The Karnataka High Court granted bail to a man accused of mob-lynching a person to death for chanting “Pakistan Zindabad,” observing that even though parity is not absolute, similarly placed accused cannot be deprived of the relief granted to other co-accused.

Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar was hearing a plea of a man accused of mob-lynching a person of unsound mind to death for entering into a stadium and chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a cricket match that happened in 2025.

Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar The petitioner is entitled for grant of bail on the ground of parity, the court held. (Image is enhanced using AI)

The court observed that the allegations against the petitioner and the other accused, who has been granted bail on the ground of using no weapons to assault the deceased, are the same.

There are 216 witnesses cited in the chargesheet, and to record their evidence and to complete the trial, considerable time is required. Therefore, the petitioner is entitiled for grant of bail on the ground of parity, the court held on February 10. 

‘Entitled for grant of bail’

  • The petitioner is stated to have assaulted the deceased with hands and legs.
  • The other accused has assaulted the deceased with a club and has been granted bail.
  • Allegations against the petitioner and the accused to whom the court has granted bail are the same.
  • There are no previous criminal cases against the petitioner.
  • Even though parity is not absolute, similarly placed accused cannot be deprived of the relief which has been granted to the other co-accused.
  • Therefore, the petitioner is entitled for grant of bail on the ground of parity.

‘No weapons used’

  • Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam and Advocate Vikram Raj A, for the petitioner, contended that the petitioner and the people who were watching the match thought the deceased to be a supporter of Pakistan and assaulted him.
  • The counsel further submitted that the chargesheet was filed, and it was not required to keep the petitioner in custody for further interrogation.
  • The counsel stated that the petitioner had been in custody since April 29, 2025.
  • The other accused had been granted bail on January 19, 2026.
  • The counsel argued that the petitioner was similarly placed to that of the accused, who had been granted bail by the court.
  • The petitioner had not used any weapons to assault the deceased and, on the same grounds, prayed for bail.
  • The statements of the eyewitnesses were recorded 10 days after the incident, and the allegations against all the accused persons are the same.
‘Death of an innocent man’

  • Public Prosecutor Asma Kouser for the state argued that the petitioner had actively participated in assaulting the deceased.
  • The chargesheet indicated prima facie against the petitioner for the alleged offences against him.
  • The post-mortem report indicated that there were umpty number of injuries on the dead body of the deceased, and the doctor had opined that the death was due to injury to the body, head and also kidney injury.
  • The deceased was suffering from a mental disorder and was a rag picker. He was under treatment in the VRC hospital and the rehabilitation centre.
  • The petitioner, along with other accused, had caused the death of an innocent man.
  • The counsel further submitted that the bail granted to the other accused had been challenged, and the cancellation had been sought on these grounds; she prayed for the rejection of the petition.

‘Ground of parity is not absolute’

  • Advocate Mrudula for the respondent contended that the ground of parity was not absolute, relying on the case of Holo Mafatbhai Parmar v State of Gujarat, wherein, on the ground of common object, the bail plea was rejected.
  • The parity with the co-accused cannot be the sole or mechanical ground for bail granted.
  • She further contended, relying on the precedents, that parity is a guide, not a formula, and bail must consider the individual role and proximity of the offences, not mere co-accused status. 
‘Pakistan Zindabad’

  • On April 27, 2025, an unknown person entered the cricket stadium and uttered the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” while the cricket match was going on near the Bhatra Kalluratti temple in the outskirts of Mangaluru.
  • The players and the people who were watching the match thought him to be supporting Pakistan, chased and assaulted the man with their hands and clubs, causing his death.
  • The petitioner was one of the people from the mob who assaulted the deceased.
  • A case of unnatural death (UDR) was registered with the Mangaluru Rural police station, and a post-mortem was conducted, which declared the man dead due to umpty number of injuries.
  • Later, a formal complaint was filed by Deepak Kumar, a resident, against 19 suspects.
  • A chargesheet was filed against the petitioner and the other people who were involved in the crime.
  • The accused persons who had thrown chilli powder in the eyes of the deceased were granted bail on the grounds of not using any weapons on January 19.

‘Relief’

  • The Karnataka High Court observed that the petitioner has no criminal antecedents.
  • The chargesheet is filed, and the petitioner is not required for further interrogation.
  • Considering the grant of bail to other accused placed on similar grounds as the petitioner, the court held that the petitioner cannot be deprived of the relief and granted bail to him on February 10

 

