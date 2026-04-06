Illustrator of Constitution Nandalal Bose’s family deleted from electoral rolls, Supreme Court told

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy on Monday argued that the names of renowned painter Nandalal Bose's family which lives in Shantiniketan had been deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

The Supreme Court was on Monday informed by Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy that the Shantiniketan-based family of renowned artist Nandalal Bose has been deleted during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

“His family has generationally lived in, his grandson (Suprabuddha Sen) has been… Nandalal Bose’s family has been deleted from the electoral roll. We would not have any illustrations in the Constitution if not for his grandfather,” Guruswamy informed a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, besides Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipin M Pancholi.

Appearing in the matter for the state of West Bengal, Guruswamy argued that even individuals who had complied with the verification process and submitted the requisite documents were being excluded without sufficient justification. She told the court that such exclusions point to systemic irregularities in the revision process.