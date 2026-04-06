Illustrator of Constitution Nandalal Bose’s family deleted from electoral rolls, Supreme Court told

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 05:54 PM IST
Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy on Monday argued that the names of renowned painter Nandalal Bose's family which lives in Shantiniketan had been deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.
The Supreme Court was on Monday informed by Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy that the Shantiniketan-based family of renowned artist Nandalal Bose has been deleted during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
“His family has generationally lived in, his grandson (Suprabuddha Sen) has been… Nandalal Bose’s family has been deleted from the electoral roll. We would not have any illustrations in the Constitution if not for his grandfather,” Guruswamy informed a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, besides Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipin M Pancholi.
Appearing in the matter for the state of West Bengal, Guruswamy argued that even individuals who had complied with the verification process and submitted the requisite documents were being excluded without sufficient justification. She told the court that such exclusions point to systemic irregularities in the revision process.
Flagging the issue, Guruswamy specifically referred to the case of Bose’s descendants, submitting that despite participation in hearings and submission of documents during the verification process, their names were deleted after adjudication, raising serious concerns over transparency and due process.
The submissions were made during the Supreme Court’s hearing on pleas concerning the SIR exercise in West Bengal, where concerns have been raised over large-scale deletions and alleged procedural lapses.
Illustrator of Constitution
Bose, eminent artist, was entrusted with the artistic design and illumination of the original Constitution of India.
“The work of Shri Nandalal Bose is not merely ornamental but forms an intrinsic part of the identity of the Constitution itself, reflecting the civilisational ethos and cultural foundations
upon which the Republic stands,” the plea says.
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Plea by family
88-year-old Sen along with his 82-year-old wife Deepa Sen along with his domestic help Chakradhar Nayek have filed an intervention application through advocate Anju Thomas before the top court urging relief.
The application says that despite the lineage of Sen, intimately been connected with the constitutional history of the nation, his name has been deleted from the electoral rolls vide a deletion list dated April 1 without affording an opportunity to him to make his case.
The plea states that a person whose family contributed to the very visual and cultural articulation of the Constitution now stands excluded from the democratic process that the Constitution guarantees. “This is not invoked as a matter of privilege, but as a reflection of the stark disconnect between constitutional ideals and administrative reality, where even the most undisputed identity, long-standing civic participation and unimpeachable documentation are rendered inconsequential,” it says.
Stating that the disenfranchisement is not confined to an individual but extends to an entire household unit, both of whom have lived their lives within the framework of Indian citizenship and civic participation, the plea added that the exclusion of an elderly couple of such advanced age, without notice or justification, underscores the mechanical, arbitrary and indiscriminate manner in which the process is being implemented.
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The case is part of a wider pattern reported across the state, where several citizens, including elderly voters, have found their names missing from electoral rolls during the ongoing revision ahead of Assembly elections.
The developments have sparked political reactions, with opposition voices questioning the fairness of the process, while authorities maintain that due procedure is being followed during scrutiny.
Affected individuals retain the option to file claims and objections for restoration of their names, though concerns remain about the effectiveness of these remedies as elections draw closer.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More