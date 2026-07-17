Painkiller side effects cause life-threatening syndrome, woman wins Rs 5.5 lakh relief

A consumer body in Chhattisgarh has ordered a doctor to pay Rs 5.5 lakh after ruling that prescribing the painkiller Etoricoxib without warning a patient about its potential side effects amounted to medical negligence after she developed a life-threatening condition known as Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.

A bench of president Prashant Kundu and member Anand Varghese of the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, underscored that a patient ordinarily places complete trust in the treating doctor for the diagnosis and treatment of illness.

“Therefore, if a doctor prescribes a medicine without informing the patient that it may have serious side effects, and directly advises the patient to consume it, such conduct amounts to medical negligence,” the commission said on June 18.

The bench noted that the discharge summary establishes that the complainant was treated for Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, which is a very serious disorder affecting the skin and mucous membranes.

The order said that it is generally a severe allergic reaction caused by a medicine or an infection, resulting in blistering and peeling of the skin. “Such a reaction may affect the mouth, throat, eyes, and genital organs and constitutes a medical emergency, requiring immediate hospitalisation,” it stated.

Painkiller triggered syndrome

The 32-year-old woman approached neurologist Dr Ritesh Sahu on September 10, 2024, complaining of severe neck pain and dizziness. After examining her and reviewing an MRI, the doctor prescribed Etoricoxib and Thiocolchicoside medication. Soon after taking the medicine, she developed severe burning sensations, blisters, and skin lesions over her body, including her private parts. When she contacted the doctor, she was initially assured that the symptoms would subside.

As her condition deteriorated, she revisited the doctor, who discontinued the medicine and prescribed another drug. However, the symptoms persisted, and she was referred to a gynaecologist whose treatment also failed to provide relief.

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The woman was eventually admitted to Ramkrishna Care Hospital, Raipur, where she remained hospitalised from September 19 to October 1, 2024. She was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), a rare and life-threatening adverse drug reaction. She claimed to have spent over Rs 2.10 lakh on treatment, suffered a loss of salary after taking 40 days’ leave, and endured severe physical and mental agony. Alleging medical negligence, she filed a consumer complaint seeking compensation from the doctors.

‘Routine drug prescribed’

The opposite parties (doctor and hospital) submitted that, after examining the complainant’s MRI report, Dr Ritesh Sahu found that there was mild compression and stretching of the nerves in her neck. It was only after studying the MRI report that the prescribed medicines were given, and the complainant was advised to return for an early follow-up consultation if she did not experience relief.

It was argued that at the time of the initial examination, the complainant had not informed Dr Sahu about any adverse reaction or allergy to any medicine. After reviewing the complainant’s MRI report, he prescribed a total of six medicines.

The opposite parties submitted that the medicine that the complainant alleged had caused large blisters is a pain-relieving drug that is routinely prescribed to a large number of patients. Except for the complainant, no patient had ever reported such an adverse reaction.

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They argued that the complainant had not informed the doctor during her first consultation that she was allergic to any specific medicine.

Not informed of potential risks: Order

From the complainant’s MRI report, it is evident that she was suffering from cervical spondylosis, which explained her complaints of dizziness and neck pain, the commission noted.

The material on record establishes that the doctor prescribed the medicines without obtaining the complainant’s history regarding previous drug reactions, without evaluating the possible side effects of the medicines, and without informing the complainant of the potential risks before prescribing them, it added.

The commission held the doctor guilty of medical negligence and deficiency in service for prescribing Etoricoxib without adequately warning the patient of its serious side effects. It directed the doctor to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation, Rs 50,000 towards medical expenses, and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs.

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Takeaway

The judgment underscores that doctors have a duty to assess potential drug risks, obtain relevant medical history, and adequately warn patients about serious side effects before prescribing medication. It reinforces informed consent in medical treatment and holds healthcare professionals accountable when failure to exercise due care results in life-threatening adverse drug reactions.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Chhattisgarh helpline: 1800-233-3663) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.