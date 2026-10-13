Paid via QR code in showroom but jeweller ‘denies receipt’, Kerala woman wins Rs 32,000

Ruling that businesses must bear the risk of faulty QR code payments made on their premises, a Kerala consumer commission has directed a gold jewellery showroom to refund Rs 17,250 to a woman whose UPI payment made through a QR code displayed on its premises was allegedly not credited towards her purchase.

A bench of president D B Binu and members Ramachandran V and Shreevidhia T N of the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also awarded Rs 15,000 as compensation and litigation costs, taking the total amount payable to Rs 32,250.

“Once the complainant established that the payment was made by scanning the QR code displayed or supplied at the showroom, the evidentiary burden shifted to the opposite party to explain how the amount was transferred to another account and to establish that the QR code was neither displayed nor authorised by it,” the September 26 order reads.

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The commission held that whether the disputed QR code was linked to an unauthorised account or was later replaced, the failure of the opposite party to supervise the payment arrangement and to assist the complainant in tracing or recovering the amount constitutes negligence and an omission in the performance of its service.

The order stressed that the complainant cannot reasonably be expected to possess information regarding the ownership or operation of the merchant’s QR code or the bank account linked to it. Such particulars are especially within the knowledge and control of the opposite party.

Woman pays via UPI

The complainant joined an 11-month gold savings scheme with the gold jeweller and on completion of the scheme, she visited the showroom on November 17, 2022, to purchase gold ornaments.

The complainant claimed that towards the outstanding balance, the complainant paid Rs 17,250 by scanning the QR code displayed by the jeweller and completing the transaction through a UPI payment application.

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She alleged that although the amount was debited from her bank account, the jeweller denied receiving it and declined to give credit for the payment. She then approached the police and submitted a complaint.

According to the complainant, on enquiry, the bank informed the complainant that the amount had been transferred to another account maintained with the same bank, while refusing to disclose further particulars. Alleging deficiency in service, the complainant sought a refund, compensation for financial loss, loss of wages and time, mental agony, and litigation expenses.

The jeweller did not appear before the commission despite the notice and the order was issued ex parte (unilaterally).

‘Merchant has duty to ensure code is genuine’

The order underscored that a trader who enables customers to make digital payments through a QR code displayed at its business premises has a duty to ensure that the code is genuine, correctly linked to the intended account, and adequately protected against replacement, alteration, or misuse.

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“A consumer who, in good faith, uses the payment facility made available at the showroom cannot be made to bear the loss arising from the trader’s failure to verify and secure that facility,” the ruling observed.

Highlighting that the complainant has proved that Rs 17,250 was debited from her account in connection with the proposed purchase from the opposite party, the commission said that she neither received credit for the payment nor obtained its refund and was consequently deprived of the use of the amount.

“The complainant was compelled to approach the bank, PhonePe, the police authorities, and ultimately this commission. The failure of the opposite party to provide an effective response prolonged the dispute and caused her financial loss, inconvenience, and mental agony,” the order remarked.

Takeaway

This judgment is significant as it holds businesses accountable for losses arising from unsecured or unauthorised QR codes displayed on their premises. It reinforces consumer protection in digital payments, ruling that traders cannot shift the financial burden onto customers who pay in good faith.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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