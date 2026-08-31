Paid for protein powder online but ‘got nothing’, Himachal man wins Rs 58,000

The complainant said he had ordered protein powder and other supplements online from a Delhi-based seller and was assured him that it would be delivered within seven days. (AI-generated image)

A consumer forum in Himachal Pradesh recently directed an online health supplement seller to refund Rs 7,875 and pay an additional Rs 50,000 to a customer who paid for protein powder and creatine supplements but alleged that he neither received the products nor got his money back.

President D R Thakur and members Minakshi Rana and Anoop Kumar of the Una District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that the opposite party’s act of neither delivering the product nor refunding the price amounted to deficiency in service.

“Complainant has proved this fact that opposite party (seller) has taken amount of Rs 7,875 from him but despite request made by complainant neither opposite parties had delivered the article nor had paid back the amount of Rs 7,875 to complainant which is deficiency in service on behalf of opposite party and therefore complainant is entitled to the claim,” the August 24 order read.