Paid for ad-free OTT viewing but commercials ‘appeared after a month’, man wins Rs 9,500

“The complainant continued to hold a valid annual membership as he already agreed and paid subscription amount of Rs 1,499, that the introduction of advertisements during the subsistence of annual subscription amounts to an alteration of feature in the service for the consideration which was already paid,” the October 1 order said.
Ad-free streaming, until it wasn’t
The complainant subscribed to an OTT platform’s yearly membership on May 11, 2025, by paying Rs. 1,499, which included ad-free streaming as a core feature. On June 17, 2025, the platform unilaterally introduced advertisements and demanded an additional Rs 699 for restoring ad-free service, he claimed.
The man argued that the ad-free status was the main inducement that led him to purchase the plan in the first place and for a period of 37 days, he received uninterrupted service, advertisement-free streaming and enjoyed other benefits, and was completely satisfied with it. However, from June 17, 2025, the OTT platform unilaterally introduced non-skippable advertisements into its services, he alleged.
He claimed that the platform converted a fully paid feature into a separately chargeable feature mid-subscription, which constituted an unfair trade practice.
The complainant said he approached the platform’s customer support seeking a resolution, but it refused to restore the ad-free service or refund the full subscription fee of Rs 1,499, offering only a partial refund. He argued that the platform had misrepresented its service, as ad-free viewing was a key feature of its membership plan and had induced him to subscribe, but was unilaterally withdrawn during the subscription period.
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Upon notice, the platform failed to appear before the commission, nor did it file a written version. Ultimately, its right to file a written version was forfeited.
The commission directed the platform to refund the full subscription amount of Rs 1,499, along with Rs 8,000 towards compensation and litigation costs.
Takeaway
The unilateral introduction of advertisements during the assured ad-free period of paid subscription and demanding an additional amount of Rs 699 for continuation of the ad-free facility amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.
Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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