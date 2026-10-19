Paid for ad-free OTT viewing but commercials ‘appeared after a month’, man wins Rs 9,500

The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission has directed an OTT platform to refund Rs 1,499 to a subscriber who had paid for an annual advertisement-free plan but allegedly began seeing commercials barely a month into his subscription, following which the platform demanded an additional Rs 699 to restore ad-free viewing. Holding that introducing ads midway through the subscription amounted to a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission also ordered Rs 8,000 in compensation and litigation costs.

A bench of president B Uma Venkata Subra Lakshmi and members C Lakshmi Prasanna and B Raji Reddy said the platform did not appear before the commission or place any material before it to establish that the complainant was specifically informed, at the time of purchasing membership, that the ad-free feature could be withdrawn during the subscription period.