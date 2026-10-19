Paid for ad-free OTT viewing but commercials ‘appeared after a month’, man wins Rs 9,500

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Calling it a deficiency in service, the Hyderabad consumer commission ordered an OTT platform to refund Rs 1,499 and pay compensation to a subscriber after it introduced advertisements midway into his paid ad-free subscription.

Written by: Somya Panwar
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 03:09 PM IST
Hyderabad Consumer Court OTT ad-free subscription refund, Hyderabad District Consumer Commission OTT ad refund order, OTT platform ad-free subscription mid-term ads case, National Consumer Helpline 1915, consumer court order against OTT ads refund, unfair trade practice OTT platform subscription change, Hyderabad consumer court Rs 1499 refund order, Telangana consumer court ad-free OTT rulingThe complainant subscribed to the OTT platform’s annual membership which included ad-free streaming as a core feature, but later ads were introduced unilaterally, he claimed. (AI-generated image)
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The Hyderabad District Consumer Commission has directed an OTT platform to refund Rs 1,499 to a subscriber who had paid for an annual advertisement-free plan but allegedly began seeing commercials barely a month into his subscription, following which the platform demanded an additional Rs 699 to restore ad-free viewing. Holding that introducing ads midway through the subscription amounted to a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission also ordered Rs 8,000 in compensation and litigation costs.

A bench of president B Uma Venkata Subra Lakshmi and members C Lakshmi Prasanna and B Raji Reddy said the platform did not appear before the commission or place any material before it to establish that the complainant was specifically informed, at the time of purchasing membership, that the ad-free feature could be withdrawn during the subscription period.

“The complainant continued to hold a valid annual membership as he already agreed and paid subscription amount of Rs 1,499, that the introduction of advertisements during the subsistence of annual subscription amounts to an alteration of feature in the service for the consideration which was already paid,” the October 1 order said.

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Ad-free streaming, until it wasn’t 

The complainant subscribed to an OTT platform’s yearly membership on May 11, 2025, by paying Rs. 1,499, which included ad-free streaming as a core feature. On June 17, 2025, the platform unilaterally introduced advertisements and demanded an additional Rs 699 for restoring ad-free service, he claimed. 

The man argued that the ad-free status was the main inducement that led him to purchase the plan in the first place and for a period of 37 days, he received uninterrupted service, advertisement-free streaming and enjoyed other benefits, and was completely satisfied with it. However, from June 17, 2025, the OTT platform unilaterally introduced non-skippable advertisements into its services, he alleged. 

He claimed that the platform converted a fully paid feature into a separately chargeable feature mid-subscription, which constituted an unfair trade practice. 

The complainant said he approached the platform’s customer support seeking a resolution, but it refused to restore the ad-free service or refund the full subscription fee of Rs 1,499, offering only a partial refund. He argued that the platform had misrepresented its service, as ad-free viewing was a key feature of its membership plan and had induced him to subscribe, but was unilaterally withdrawn during the subscription period.

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Upon notice, the platform failed to appear before the commission, nor did it file a written version. Ultimately, its right to file a written version was forfeited. 

The commission directed the platform to refund the full subscription amount of Rs 1,499, along with Rs 8,000 towards compensation and litigation costs.

Takeaway

The unilateral introduction of advertisements during the assured ad-free period of paid subscription and demanding an additional amount of Rs 699 for continuation of the ad-free facility amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. 

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance. 

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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