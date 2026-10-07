Paid Rs 7,999 but never got Diwali crackers, Tamil Nadu man wins Rs 42,999 payout

After a consignment of crackers ordered for Deepavali never reached a buyer, a Tamil Nadu Consumer Commission has directed the seller and transport company to pay him a total of Rs 42,999, including refund, compensation and litigation costs. The buyer stated had contended that he was made to make repeated trips to the transport office and issue a legal notice without getting an explanation about the missing parcel.

President T Sekar and A Alagesan said that the compensation awarded must bear a reasonable relationship to the nature of the transaction, and that a reasonable compensation, together with litigation costs, would adequately meet the ends of justice.

“The materials on record show that the goods were ordered for Deepavali, that the complainant had to approach the transport office, make enquiries and thereafter issue a legal notice without obtaining effective redressal. These circumstances reasonably establish inconvenience and mental agony. However, the compensation awarded must bear a reasonable relationship to the nature of the transaction and the actual circumstances proved…A reasonable compensation, together with litigation costs, would adequately meet the ends of justice,” the September 30 order said.

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The order further held the platform and transportation company jointly and severally liable, and directed them to bear the reasonable interest, compensation for deficiency in service and mental agony, and costs of the proceedings.

Crackers for Deepavali never make it home

On October 4, 2025, the man placed an online order for Rs 7,999 worth of crackers from Srimadhu Crackers for Deepavali. The order was registered under an ID number.

According to the man, the entire purchase amount was received by Srimadhu. Thereafter, they sent a bill through WhatsApp and informed him that the parcel containing the crackers had been entrusted to the conveyance company on October 9, 2025, for transportation and delivery. He paid Rs 650 towards courier charges, making the total amount claimed by him towards the transaction Rs 8,649.

The man further submitted that he went to the office of the conveyance company at Pudukkottai on October 17, 2025 and October 18, 2025 to enquire about the parcel. According to him, the employees there informed him that the parcel had not reached the branch and that they were not aware of its whereabouts.

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He alleged that he was made to wait for several hours without being given a proper explanation. He argued that the non-delivery of the parcel caused him inconvenience, mental stress and disappointment, particularly as the crackers had been ordered for the Deepavali festival.

He contacted Srimadhu Crackers several times, but they failed to provide any proper response. He also stated that the transportation company failed to take appropriate steps to trace and deliver the parcel, and that the acts and omissions on the part of the opposite parties amounted to deficiency in service.

He claimed compensation for the alleged loss, inconvenience and mental anguish suffered by him. He also sought costs of the complaint and such other reliefs as may be considered appropriate. In support of the complaint, he relied upon the G-Pay payment record, courier receipt, legal notice dated October 23, 2025, postal acknowledgements relating to the notice, the returned registered notice relating to the transport office branch, Aadhaar copy and the list of goods.

The conveyance company contended that it had not established that the cracker parcel was ever entrusted to it for transportation or delivery. According to them, no parcel was received from the cracker company, and there was no communication, contact or information regarding forwarding of any such parcel.



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The commission directed the parties to pay Rs.7,999 to the complainant from the date of booking of the consignment till realisation, and ordered the transportation company to pay Rs. 25,000 to him as compensation for the deficiency in service, inconvenience, and mental agony caused to him. It also directed the platform and transportation company to pay Rs. 10,000 towards costs of the proceedings.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that a transporter who accepts a consignment for delivery is required to exercise reasonable care and account for the goods entrusted to it. Failure either to deliver the consignment or satisfactorily explain its whereabouts amounts to failure in performance of the transportation service

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Tamil Nadu: 044-285-92828) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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