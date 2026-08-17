Paid for 2 ‘Vietnam jackfruit’ plants online but ‘got none’, Kerala man wins payout

A Kerala consumer court ordered a Facebook seller to pay Rs 3,000 to a man who bought two Vietnam jackfruit plants for Rs 240 but never got them.

Written by: Richa Sahay
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 02:52 PM IST
Jackfruit plants VietnamThe commission examined screenshots of the complainant’s chat with the seller, which showed that he had ordered the plants and paid the price, including courier charges. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A Kerala consumer forum has held a seller liable for unfair trade practice after a man paid Rs 240 for two Vietnam jackfruit plants but never received them despite repeated assurances of delivery. The commission directed the seller to refund Rs 240 and pay Rs 3,000 as compensation.

President Sholy P R and member C K Lekhamma of the Alappuzha District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission noted that the seller failed to respond to the buyer’s calls after repeatedly assuring him that the plants would be delivered.

“The undisputed complaint, undisputed affidavit coupled with Exbt A1 series and A2 would prove the allegation levelled against the opposite party, which is clearly an unfair trade practice…for which the opposite party is held liable to compensate the complainant,” the July 18 order read.

‘Paid via GPay’

The complainant claimed that he had booked two Vietnam jackfruit plants from the seller and paid Rs 240 through GPay on December 30, 2025. The payment was made through the QR code of one Abhijith M V, who had allegedly advertised the plants on Facebook.

Despite repeatedly demanding delivery, the complainant said the seller stopped responding to his calls from January 23, 2026. He then approached the consumer commission.

‘No plant, no response’

The commission examined the evidence produced by the complainant, including screenshots of their chat and the GPay payment. The chat showed that the complainant had sought two jackfruit plants and had provided his address. The seller subsequently sent a QR code and asked him to pay Rs 240, comprising Rs 180 towards the plants and Rs 60 as courier charges.

Also Read | Consumers filed nearly 20 lakh complaints against e-commerce platforms in 5 years

The commission found that the complainant paid the amount to Abhijith on December 30, 2025. A message sent on January 2, 2026, subsequently informed customers about delivery dates, with Alappuzha listed for delivery on January 6. However, the plants were not delivered. The seller then assured him that the plants would arrive on January 23, but he received neither the plants nor any further response. The complaint was filed on February 24, 2026.

Story continues below this ad

The commission noted that the seller did not appear before it and the notice issued to him was returned as “unclaimed”. The matter proceeded without hearing the other side. Accordingly, the panel directed the seller to refund Rs 240 obtained from the complainant as the courier charge for delivering the Vietnam jackfruit plants, besides paying Rs 2,000 as compensation and Rs 1,000 costs within 30 days of receiving the order.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that a seller cannot evade responsibility after accepting payment for a product and failing to deliver it. Such conduct can amount to unfair trade practice and attract compensation from consumer courts.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

Matrimonial site ‘promised’ 100 contacts but gave only 51, Kerala man wins Rs 20,000

Story continues below this ad

Navi Mumbai woman wins Rs 6.3 lakh over ‘negligent’ 9 dental root canals in 6 months

Rs 449 recharge ‘misleads’ customer over call usage, BSNL ordered to pay compensation

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments