Paid for 2 ‘Vietnam jackfruit’ plants online but ‘got none’, Kerala man wins payout

The commission examined screenshots of the complainant’s chat with the seller, which showed that he had ordered the plants and paid the price, including courier charges. (AI-generated image)

A Kerala consumer forum has held a seller liable for unfair trade practice after a man paid Rs 240 for two Vietnam jackfruit plants but never received them despite repeated assurances of delivery. The commission directed the seller to refund Rs 240 and pay Rs 3,000 as compensation.

President Sholy P R and member C K Lekhamma of the Alappuzha District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission noted that the seller failed to respond to the buyer’s calls after repeatedly assuring him that the plants would be delivered.

“The undisputed complaint, undisputed affidavit coupled with Exbt A1 series and A2 would prove the allegation levelled against the opposite party, which is clearly an unfair trade practice…for which the opposite party is held liable to compensate the complainant,” the July 18 order read.