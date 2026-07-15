Packers fail to deliver Kerala man’s Rs 32,000 cycle, goods from Delhi, he wins Rs 58,000

A consumer body in Kerala noted that the man allegedly paid Rs 5,300 for the delivery of the goods, including a bicycle and other household items, but it was never delivered.

Written by: Richa Sahay
3 min readJul 15, 2026 08:30 AM IST
movers and packers compensation goods Rs 58,000The complainant said the company assured delivery in four days, but the consignment never arrived, and the company allegedly stopped responding to his phone calls. (AI-generated image)
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A Kerala consumer forum recently held a packing and moving company liable for deficiency in service after it failed to deliver a consignment containing a bicycle worth Rs 32,000 and other household items despite collecting transportation charges and assuring delivery within four days. It directed the company to pay Rs 38,450 towards the value of the undelivered goods and Rs 20,000 towards compensation.

President Ravi Susha and members Moly Kutty Mathew and Sajeesh K P of the Kannur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing a complaint filed by Nithin T A, who sought compensation after his consignment was allegedly never delivered despite payment of transportation charges.

“Once the opposite party (India Shifting Solutions) remained absent and did not contest the matter, we are constrained to believe the allegation of the complainant. From the complaint, chief affidavit and documents, we are of the view that there is deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party. So the complainant is entitled to get relief from the opposite party,” the June 30 order read.

‘Never delivered’

Nithin claimed that he had entrusted a bicycle, mixer grinder, vacuum cleaner and other electrical and electronic items to Haryana-based India Shifting Solutions Pvt Ltd for transportation from Delhi to Kannur.

According to the complaint, the packing was done by the complainant himself. The company allegedly initially quoted Rs 2,700, plus GST and insurance, for transporting the goods. However, two days later, the company allegedly raised the bill to Rs 6,900, which was substantially higher than the initial amount quoted. After discussions, it agreed to provide the service for Rs 5,300, which the complainant claimed to have paid through GPay.

Also Read | Parcel arrives torn with missing contents, man wins Rs 40,000 from postal authorities

The complainant stated that the company assured delivery within four days. However, the consignment was never delivered, and the company allegedly stopped responding to his phone calls. Aggrieved by the same, he approached the consumer commission.

Company failed to appear

The commission noted that notices were issued to the company twice, but it failed to appear before the commission and was consequently proceeded against ex parte. After examining the complainant’s affidavit and supporting documents, including payment receipts, consignment records, invoices and quotations, the panel found that the complainant had successfully established the transaction and the company’s failure to deliver the goods.

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Holding that there was a clear deficiency in service, the commission directed the company to pay Rs 32,000 and Rs 6,450 towards the value of the goods, amounting to Rs 38,450 in total. It further directed the company to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses within one month.

Also Read | 80-year-old deaf man goes to bank to open FD, sold insurance instead, wins Rs 2.47 lakh

Significance of ruling

This ruling highlights that packers and movers cannot collect transportation charges, promise delivery and then fail to deliver consumers’ belongings without consequence.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala helpline: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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