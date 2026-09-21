Packers and movers fail to deliver man’s bike from Delhi to Bihar, ordered to pay Rs 50,000

A Delhi consumer commission recently directed a packers and movers company to pay Rs 50,000 to a man whose motorcycle was allegedly not delivered while transporting his household items during a move from Delhi to Bihar.

President Suresh Kumar Gupta and member Harshali Kaur, on September 17, held the opposite party liable for deficiency in service for not delivering the bike as promised to be delivered.

“We, therefore, direct the OP to pay a lump sum amount of Rs.50,000 towards the undelivered bike, inclusive of litigation costs,” the order read.

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Why did the commission grant relief?

According to the complainant, he had hired a packers and movers to transport 55 household items and his motorcycle from Delhi to his native village in Samastipur, Bihar. It was stated that he paid Rs 30,000, including insurance charges, for the service. The complainant alleged that while 54 household items were delivered to him, the motorcycle was not delivered.