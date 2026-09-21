Packers and movers fail to deliver man’s bike from Delhi to Bihar, ordered to pay Rs 50,000

3 min readNew DelhiSep 21, 2026 03:26 PM IST
A Delhi consumer commission recently directed a packers and movers company to pay Rs 50,000 to a man whose motorcycle was allegedly not delivered while transporting his household items during a move from Delhi to Bihar.
President Suresh Kumar Gupta and member Harshali Kaur, on September 17, held the opposite party liable for deficiency in service for not delivering the bike as promised to be delivered.
“We, therefore, direct the OP to pay a lump sum amount of Rs.50,000 towards the undelivered bike, inclusive of litigation costs,” the order read.
Why did the commission grant relief?
According to the complainant, he had hired a packers and movers to transport 55 household items and his motorcycle from Delhi to his native village in Samastipur, Bihar. It was stated that he paid Rs 30,000, including insurance charges, for the service. The complainant alleged that while 54 household items were delivered to him, the motorcycle was not delivered.
According to the complainant, he repeatedly contacted the company but alleged that he received assurances and evasive responses. He subsequently approached the police station. The complainant stated that his brother was asked to visit the company’s godown, where he found the motorcycle in a “dilapidated condition”.
The company, in its reply, claimed that the motorcycle had been sent to the complainant’s village in another vehicle but was brought back to Delhi after the driver allegedly failed to contact him. It said the motorcycle was subsequently kept at its godown and that the complainant’s brother did not return to collect it.
The commission noted that the company did not produce any documentary evidence to support these claims and was proceeded ex parte in after failing to appear before the commission.
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“Since the OP is ex-parte, we have no reason to disbelieve the complainant’s averments in light of the cogent documentary evidence filed by the complainant to substantiate his statements made in the complaint, which have gone unrebutted and uncontroverted,” the commission said noting that it had admitted in its reply that the motorbike was in his godown and failed to file any documentary proof that the bike was ever sent to Samastipur, Bihar.
Holding the opposite party liable for deficiency in service, the commission ordered it to pay Rs 50,000 towards the undelivered motorcycle, including litigation costs.
Takeaway
The case highlights that packers and movers must ensure the safe and timely delivery of all goods entrusted to them and cannot evade responsibility after taking possession of a consumer’s belongings.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800–11–4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.