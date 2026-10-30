Packers and movers ‘lose’ 23 items, damage AC and TV, woman wins Rs 3.5 lakh payout

A woman who hired a packers and movers company through a service-booking platform to shift her household goods from Delhi to Nagaland has been awarded Rs 3.50 lakh by a consumer commission. The commission found that allegedly 23 of the 93 items loaded onto the truck went missing, while an air conditioner, LED TV and other goods were delivered in a damaged condition.

President Monika A Srivastava and member Kiran Kaushal held the booking platform liable for unfair trade practices. They observed that the platform had given the movers a 4.45 rating, presenting the company as a provider of good-quality services.

“Opposite party-1 (packers and movers company) is found to be grossly deficient in service for not delivering all the goods that were loaded in the Truck and delivering some goods in damaged condition, causing immense loss to the complainant. The opposite party-3 (booking platform) is found to be indulging in unfair trade practice by falsely representing that services of OP-1 are of particular standard, quality, or grade,” the October 6 order read.

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Household goods missing, damaged

The woman said she planned to move from Delhi to Nagaland with her household goods, including home appliances, electronic gadgets, furniture and fixtures, as well as her car. On September 20, 2020, she booked a packers and movers company through the platform’s mobile application to transport her belongings and car to Nagaland.

She said the company loaded her household goods and car onto a truck on September 26, 2020. The proprietor of the packers and movers company took responsibility for any damage or loss during transportation and assured her that the goods and car would be delivered within two weeks.

However, the delivery was delayed. While her car was delivered on October 23, 2020, the household goods allegedly arrived only on November 19, 2020. She also allegedly found that the truck contained only 70 of the 93 household items.

She said she had paid a total of Rs 1.15 lakh towards the services. She further alleged that the air conditioner was delivered in a broken condition beyond repair, while the LED TV, crockery, utensils, electronic appliances and other household goods were also damaged.

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The woman approached both the packers and movers company and the booking platform, but alleged that neither accepted responsibility and they started blaming each other. She said the company’s proprietor later agreed to pay Rs 25,000 for the damaged air conditioner and promised to reimburse her for other damaged goods after delivering the missing items.

Although she was assured that the remaining 23 items would be sent through courier, they were never delivered.

Alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, she approached the commission seeking a refund of Rs 1.15 lakh and compensation for her losses and mental agony.

Booking platform’s defence

The booking platform argued that it provides a managed marketplace for home services like beauty services, house cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, etc., which are provided by independent third-party providers to the buyers/customers. It also stated that it is an intermediary/facilitator which provides a marketplace for home services.

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It also claimed that it has no liability to pay or reimburse any amount for the alleged damaged goods. It further added that the packers and movers company is responsible for paying, assuming that some loss has been caused to the complainant.

The packers and movers company did not appear to contest the complaint despite being served notices.

‘High rating on booking platform’

The commission noted that on September 2, 2020, the packers and movers company had a service rating of 4.45 on the booking platform’s website. It observed that the woman must have checked the rating before engaging in its services.

“Hence, the plea of opposite party 3 (booking platform) that it is merely an intermediary who provides a common platform from where the consumers can engage the services of a third party cannot absolve it of its liability,” it added.

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The commission also noted that the complainant placed on record photographs showing that the LED TV and AC were damaged/broken and in irreparable condition.

“Opposite party-3 (booking platform), by listing the company of opposite party-1 (movers and packers company) on its website and further rating it to be 4.45, has represented opposite party-1 company to be providing good quality services, which turned out to be false and misleading. This act of the opposite party-3 amounts to an unfair trade practice,” the commission observed.

Holding the packers and movers company grossly deficient in service and the booking platform liable for unfair trade practices, the commission directed the former to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation for the missing and damaged household goods. It also directed the booking platform to pay Rs 50,000 towards mental agony, harassment and litigation costs.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that a booking platform may also be held liable for unfair trade practices when it represents a third-party service provider as offering services of a particular standard or quality through its ratings.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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