‘Guesswork on overseas income’: Bombay High Court rejects wife’s Rs 10 lakh alimony

The Bombay High Court has set aside the family court’s award of Rs 10 lakh permanent alimony to the wife, finding it based on an “unsupported assumption” of the husband’s income, and remanded the matter for fresh determination based on both parties’ earnings, needs, assets and liabilities, while continuing Rs 10,000 monthly child maintenance.

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish Chavan was dealing with a plea of a husband challenging the family court’s direction on Rs 10 lakh permanent alimony to his wife and Rs 10,000 monthly maintenance for their minor daughter.

“We indicated to the learned counel for the appellant that, though we deem it appropriate to remand the matter back to the learned Judge, Family Court, Pune, for determination of the amount of permanent alimony as well as the amount of maintenance to be paid to the daughter, which would necessarily have to be commensurate with the earnings of the appellant and since the learned Judge has merely carried out a guess work without any evidence produced on record as to what is the earning of the husband and what is the need of the wife…” the court said on August 28.