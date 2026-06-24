Overcharged Rs 26, customer wins Rs 3,000 compensation from Maharashtra consumer court

A consumer court in Maharashtra last month directed a departmental store to pay a customer Rs 3,000 in compensation and litigation expenses after he was overcharged by Rs 26 while buying a household item.

The complainant, a 34-year-old private sector employee, approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chhatrapati

Sambhajinagar in 2024. He stated that on May 9, 2024, he purchased a household pest-control spray from D-Mart Mega Mall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad.

According to the consumer, the store had advertised a promotional price of Rs 115 for the item, down from a stated maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 125. However, after making the payment, he checked the base of the container and discovered that the actual printed MRP was only Rs 99. Realising he had been overcharged by Rs 26, he approached the store management, who allegedly ignored his complaints.