Overcharged Rs 26, customer wins Rs 3,000 compensation from Maharashtra consumer court

After buying a household pest-control spray advertised at a discount, a consumer noticed that the printed price on the base was lower than what he paid.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 05:40 PM IST
Mumbai consumer courtA Maharashtra consumer court ordered a store to pay Rs 3,000 after a customer proved he was overcharged by Rs 26 (Image generated using AI).
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A consumer court in Maharashtra last month directed a departmental store to pay a customer Rs 3,000 in compensation and litigation expenses after he was overcharged by Rs 26 while buying a household item.

The complainant, a 34-year-old private sector employee, approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chhatrapati
Sambhajinagar in 2024. He stated that on May 9, 2024, he purchased a household pest-control spray from D-Mart Mega Mall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad.

According to the consumer, the store had advertised a promotional price of Rs 115 for the item, down from a stated maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 125. However, after making the payment, he checked the base of the container and discovered that the actual printed MRP was only Rs 99. Realising he had been overcharged by Rs 26, he approached the store management, who allegedly ignored his complaints.

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Defending its pricing before the commission, the store management argued that the consumer was mistaken. They claimed the store was stocking two distinct batches of the same product simultaneously, each priced differently. One had a printed MRP of Rs 125 and was offered at a discounted rate of Rs 115, while the other had a printed MRP of Rs 99. The store asserted that the customer had picked up a bottle from the higher-priced batch and was therefore billed correctly.

Commission slams ‘deficiency in service’

The commission said the store had failed to provide any evidence that the specific batch sold to the consumer carried a higher MRP. It stated that the consumer had provided the total invoice for his purchase that day, amounting to Rs 1,573, confirming that he was indeed a customer at the store.

He also submitted a photograph of a bottle priced at Rs 99, but the store refused to accept it. Also, the store provided invoices from other dates surrounding the customer’s purchase, revealing that the same product had distinct prices of both Rs 99 and Rs 115 in separate batches.

The commission stated that the customer had a valid claim for a refund, as he provided a photograph showing that he had picked up a Rs 99 bottle but was charged for a more expensive one.

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“The store failed to provide concrete evidence linking the item’s barcode to the higher price batch, establishing a clear deficiency in service,” the commission observed in its order dated May 11, made available this month. It directed that the store pay Rs 1,000 towards compensation and another Rs 2,000 towards litigation costs.

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Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

 

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