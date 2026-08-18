Over 4,000 cases pending against MPs, MLAs: Amicus curiae to Supreme Court

Of the 4,192 cases, 754 have been pending for 5 to 10 years, 562 for 3 to 5 years, and 1,095 for less than 3 years, it states. (File Photo)

A total of 4,192 cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs are pending trial across the country with 519 cases pending for more than a decade, according to a report submitted before the Supreme Court by Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria, appointed amicus curiae in a PIL seeking expeditious disposal of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs.

Another 700 cases are pending investigation while 360 have remained at that stage for more than three years without a chargesheet being filed.

The figures form part of Hansaria’s 22nd Amicus report. It notes that the 4,192 figure is based on information received from High Courts and their websites; the Allahabad High Court did not submit a report and its figure of 1,171 cases is from its website as of February 2024. The High Court websites, in total, show 4,442 pending cases.