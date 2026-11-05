‘Out of job’ husband pays Rs 10,000 car EMIs, Orissa High Court orders Rs 10 lakh alimony

The Orissa High Court has directed a man to pay Rs 10 lakh as permanent alimony to his estranged wife, observing that he appeared to have hidden his actual income by claiming that he was unemployed and dependent on his father’s pension. The court noted that the man had earlier worked with an insurance firm, before quitting to pursue a career in law. He also continued to pay monthly instalments of around Rs 10,000 for his car.

Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash were hearing an appeal filed by the wife against a family court order that dissolved her marriage and asked her to file a separate application for permanent alimony.

“Even the husband volunteers to pay permanent alimony of Rs 5 lakh, which raises a doubt on the conduct of the husband in suppressing the actual income, which is within his special knowledge. Considering the period of conjugal life and other relevant factors, we feel that a sum of Rs 10 lakh as permanent alimony is just and reasonable for the sustenance of the wife,” the November 2 order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Husband agrees to pay Rs 5 lakh

The husband had filed a petition seeking divorce on the ground that his wife had treated him with cruelty. The wife, in response, had filed a plea asking the court to direct him to resume their marital life.

Since both cases were related, the family court heard them together. It dissolved the marriage, finding that the wife’s insistence that the couple live separately prevented the husband from looking after his elderly and ailing parents. It treated this as cruelty and dismissed her petition seeking restoration of their marital relationship. It also left the question of permanent alimony to be decided through a separate application.

Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash questioned the husband’s claim that he had no independent income. Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash questioned the husband’s claim that he had no independent income.

The wife initially challenged both the divorce decree and the direction to seek permanent alimony separately. However, during the appeal, she gave up her challenge to the divorce and continued to contest only the decision on permanent alimony.

In March this year, the wife sought Rs 15 lakh as permanent alimony, while the husband offered Rs 5 lakh. The high court later directed him to deposit the Rs 5 lakh with its registrar until it decided the amount of alimony.

Story continues below this ad

The husband, represented by advocate Sagarika Sahoo, argued that he had no substantial income to pay the Rs 15 lakh sought by his wife. He said he lived with his parents and was entirely dependent on his father’s pension. The wife was represented by advocate Rabindra Kumar Prusty.

‘Husband paying car loan without fail’

The high court questioned the husband’s claim that he had no independent income. It noted that he had voluntarily offered to pay Rs 5 lakh as alimony. “Rather, we can safely proceed on the basis that the husband has suppressed the said income and is taking shelter that he is totally dependent upon the pension of his father,” it added.

The court noted that the wife has no independent and sufficient income from any source and is totally dependent upon her parents.

“Though the stand is taken by the husband that presently he has no independent source of income, the documents placed on record would reveal that he was in gainful employment in an insurance company and voluntarily resigned with the object of pursuing the legal profession,” the court further noted. He earned nearly Rs 30,000 per month in that role before quitting in May 2024.

Story continues below this ad

The court also found that the husband had bought a car with a bank loan and continued to pay monthly instalments of around Rs 10,000. There was no evidence that he had defaulted on these payments, despite claiming to be unemployed.

The court noted that the husband was in a better position to disclose his income, as the details were within his “personal knowledge”. It said that his failure to disclose this information could lead the court to draw an adverse inference against him.

It accordingly directed the husband to pay Rs 10 lakh as permanent alimony within three months. The court clarified that if the husband had already deposited Rs 5 lakh with the registrar (judicial), that amount would be adjusted against the total alimony, and he would have to pay the remaining Rs 5 lakh within the given period.