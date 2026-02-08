‘Our daughters won Cricket World Cup, equality still distant’: Calcutta High Court restores trial against in-laws

The Calcutta High Court said that the cruelty cannot be defined in a straitjacket formula or with chosen words. (Image is created using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Observing that while the daughters of the nation have won the cricket world cup, it is still a long way to achieving complete equality for the girl child, the Calcutta High Court has set aside the discharge of a woman’s in-laws in a dowry death case involving the death of the woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Justice Apurba Sinha Ray was hearing the plea of the state, which challenged the discharge of the in-laws of the victim, who allegedly subjected her to cruelty, taunted her for giving birth to a girl child, and demanded dowry of Rs 5 lakh.