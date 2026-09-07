‘Avoid Orwellian dystopia’: Allahabad High Court warns UP in DU graduate order

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 06:28 PM IST
Warning against bureaucratic overreach, the Allahabad High Court’s ruling that quashed the National Security Act (NSA) charges against 25-year-old Delhi University graduate Aakriti Chaudhary, delivered a sharp rebuke on state action and cautioned that unchecked abuses of power by UP police and officials risk reducing Uttar Pradesh into an “Orwellian Dystopia.”
Chaudhary was detained in connection with the Noida workers’ protests which took place five months ago. Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev had quashed the detention on September 2.
The 15-page order, made available today, stated in “the bureaucracy and the police, when they act in a manner which is harmonious with their oath of allegiance, the thankful citizens of this State shall elevate them, and very rightly so, to a position which would be envied by the Gods themselves”.
The order continued, “However, every time they ignore that solemn oath and act contrary to it, the people of the State of Uttar Pradesh would view them as an oppressive vestige of the British Empire arousing angst and hatred towards them creating an environment of civil unrest and this Court, while correcting their excesses and/or illegalities, especially those that impinge upon the civil liberties of the citizens without adequate cause or due process (inhering in the procedure established by law), may pass harsh orders to compensate the citizen so wronged, besides recording their despotic conduct. Else, it shan’t be long before the errant in the bureaucracy reduce the State of Uttar Pradesh to an Orwellian Dystopia.”
Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev said the video evidence showed that the protestors were only “exercising their constitutional right and freedom of speech and agitating their demands for higher pay and humane working hours”.
The protests and the violence that followed had prompted a police crackdown that led to 15 FIRs in which hundreds of people were booked and at least 60 put in jail. A month on, families of the accused – from a mason to a history major, from an NIT graduate to a private firm employee – say they are awaiting clarity on what happens next.
Demand for humane working hours: Order
The police had relied on video images showing a large gathering, including men and women in traditional rural clothing, standing near lamp posts, besides the image of a person who seemed to be addressing the crowd.
Debunking the contention, the bench said, “None of these videos discloses that the crowd is agitated or armed with lathi, stones or any such articles, which may be used in an act of violence, but appear to be exercising their constitutional right and freedom of speech and agitating their demands for higher pay and humane working hours.”
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Plea allowed
The court expressed displeasure with the conduct of the District Magistrate and police officers involved in preparing the dossier against the petitioner. It said that their conduct should be noted in their service records.
The court observed that the casual and cavalier exercise of authority by the State through the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, had violated the constitutional rights of the petitioner. It therefore considered Rs 5 lakhs compensation sufficient for the petitioner.