‘Avoid Orwellian dystopia’: Allahabad High Court warns UP in DU graduate order

The protests and the violence that followed had prompted a police crackdown that led to 15 FIRs in which hundreds of people were booked and at least 60 put in jail.

Warning against bureaucratic overreach, the Allahabad High Court’s ruling that quashed the National Security Act (NSA) charges against 25-year-old Delhi University graduate Aakriti Chaudhary, delivered a sharp rebuke on state action and cautioned that unchecked abuses of power by UP police and officials risk reducing Uttar Pradesh into an “Orwellian Dystopia.”

Chaudhary was detained in connection with the Noida workers’ protests which took place five months ago. Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev had quashed the detention on September 2.

The 15-page order, made available today, stated in “the bureaucracy and the police, when they act in a manner which is harmonious with their oath of allegiance, the thankful citizens of this State shall elevate them, and very rightly so, to a position which would be envied by the Gods themselves”.