Delhi man gets ‘wrong’ orthopaedic mattress, wins Rs 32,000 from e-commerce website

A Delhi consumer commission has directed an online shopping platform and another party to refund Rs 6,934 to a customer who received a smaller, non-branded mattress instead of the orthopedic mattress he ordered. It also ordered them to pay Rs 20,000 in compensation and Rs 5,000 in litigation costs, holding that their failure to resolve his complaint amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, South-II, New Delhi president Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and members Dr Rajender Dhar and Ritu Garodia were hearing a complaint filed by one Rajneesh Sharma over the alleged delivery of a smaller, non-branded mattress instead of the orthopedic mattress he had ordered online and the failure to provide a refund or replacement.

“Opposite party-1 (Online shopping platform) and opposite party-3 (mattress brand) failed to redress the grievance for over three months, which squarely constitutes a gross deficiency in service and unfair trade practice…It is observed that OP-1 and OP-3 delivered a wrong, smaller and non-branded mattress contrary to the placed order, as substantiated by the photographs of the delivered mattress placed on record,” the commission said on September 25.

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Sharma had ordered a double-size orthopedic mattress measuring 72 by 48 by 8 inches online on October 27, 2024, for Rs 6,934. He alleged that the product delivered on November 7 was smaller and non-branded, and that his attempts to secure a refund or replacement did not resolve the complaint.

Wrong mattress delivered

According to the complaint, Sharma paid Rs 6,934 by credit card for the mattress. He informed the commission that he submitted photographs, the invoice and payment records to support his allegation that the delivered product did not match his order. He also contacted customer support several times, seeking a replacement or refund.

After those efforts failed, he sent emails and a legal notice asking the parties to collect the incorrect product and refund his money or supply the mattress he had ordered. His complaint sought Rs 2 lakh for mental agony and harassment, another Rs 2 lakh for failure to collect or replace the product, and Rs 50,000 towards litigation expenses.

Commission finds mis-selling

The commission found that the invoice established the purchase of the specified orthopedic mattress for Rs 6,934, while the photographs supported the allegation that the delivered product was smaller and non-branded.

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The order recorded that the online platform and third opposite party, identified as Dr Smith Orthopedic Mattress, did not appear despite notice. They were proceeded against ex parte by an order dated September 26, 2025.

The commission noted that the opposite parties had not filed evidence to rebut the complaint, leaving Sharma’s account unchallenged before it. It concluded that the conduct of the parties named in its payment directions amounted to mis-selling and an unfair trade practice.

The commission directed the online platform and the third opposite party to refund Rs 6,934, with interest at 6 per cent per annum from October 27, 2024, the invoice date, until realisation. They had 60 days to comply. If they failed to pay within that period, the amount would carry interest at 7 per cent per annum until payment.

The commission also ordered them to pay Sharma Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment, inconvenience and unfair trade practice, plus Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs. The commission directed compliance within 60 days and ordered that copies be sent to the parties free of cost.

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Takeaway

Online shoppers who receive products that differ from their orders should preserve invoices, payment records, photographs and written communications with the seller or platform. If repeated requests for a refund or replacement fail, they can approach the consumer commission for appropriate relief.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Delhi: 1800-11-4000) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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