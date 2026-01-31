Orthodox concept of ‘Ardhangini’ wife has changed: Why Jharkhand High Court upheld dismissal of husband’s plea

Jharkhand High Court observed that as marriage partners no partner can claim a better or superior right over the other. (Image generated using AI)

While dismissing a husband’s plea for restitution of conjugal rights, the Jharkhand High Court has observed that the orthodox concept of a Hindu wife as dharmpatni or ardhangini, expected to follow her husband and be in his company always as a part of his own body, has undergone a revolutionary change.

A bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai made the observation while upholding a family court’s order dismissing the husband’s plea for restitution of conjugal rights.

“It is true that the orthodox concept of the Hindu wife is that she is expected to be Dharmpatni, Ardhangini, Bharya or Anugamini. This orthodox concept of wife and expectations from her to subject herself to husband’s wishes has undergone a revolutionary change with education and high literacy in women and with recognition of equal rights to women in the constitution and abolition of sex distinction in all walks of life,” the court said.