20 years of ‘exploitative’ terms: Orissa High Court slams UCO Bank for denying regularisation to its long serving sweeper

The Orissa High Court was hearing a plea of UCO Bank's sweeper regarding service regularisation. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: Highlighting that denial of regularisation to casual workers/sweepers offends the constitutional promise of social justice and would entail arbitrariness, the Orissa High Court has directed UCO Bank to pragmatically consider the regularisation of a daily wage sweeper who has served the organisation for over two decades.

Justice Murahari Sri Raman was dealing with a plea of a sweeper seeking regularisation of his service in the post of housekeeper-cum-peon.

“The approach of the opposite parties, UCO Bank, in not regularising the services of the petitioner, is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, as the Bank has regularised the services of juniors who were similarly situated. Hence, the action of the Bank is discriminatory in nature,” the court said on April 15.