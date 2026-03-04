Can a teacher who abandoned duties for 7 years seek relief after termination? Orissa High Court answers
Noting the difficulties faced by students in the absence of a teacher, especially in this competitive age, the Orissa High Court stated that abandonment has to be ascertained on the basis of the person’s conduct.
Orissa High Court news: Observing that abandonment of duty for around seven years justified termination, the Orissa High Court recently dismissed an intra-court appeal filed by a teacher challenging her disengagement from service.
A bench of Justices Dixit Krishna Shripad and Chittaranjan Dash refused to grant relief to the petitioner who had approached the high court against a single judge’s order that had upheld her disengagement.
“Abandonment of duties for long time creates lot many difficulties in any employment, hardly needs to be stated. Therefore, the same becomes intolerable more particularly in the realm of teaching,” the high court order dated February 20 read.
The conduct of delinquent appellant militantly falls short of the obtaining standards and therefore she cannot be granted any relief in constitutional jurisdiction.
Such a person cannot seek writ remedy provided under the Constitution of India.
Abandonment has to be ascertained or construed on the basis of the delinquent’s conduct and other circumstances such as, the length of absence, undesirable consequences of absence, nature of the job, plausibility of explanation offered, length of service put in, etc.
Since abandonment per se causes cessation of employment, the order of removal entered following such abandonment is formal in character.
Such an order does not bring about cessation, but only places on record the factum of cessation of vinculum juris (bond of the law).
The umbilical cord thus gets separated by the act of employee and the subsequent order at the hands of employer only recognises this. In other words, the order is not constitutive of abandonment but only serves as evidence of the same.
This subtle difference has to be kept in mind by the stakeholders while operating with the cases of abandonment. Otherwise, the interest of public service may be prejudiced.
