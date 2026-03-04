Can a teacher who abandoned duties for 7 years seek relief after termination? Orissa High Court answers

It is clear that the teacher made no attempt during the seven years to resume her duty or bother about the fate of the students, the Orissa High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: Observing that abandonment of duty for around seven years justified termination, the Orissa High Court recently dismissed an intra-court appeal filed by a teacher challenging her disengagement from service.

A bench of Justices Dixit Krishna Shripad and Chittaranjan Dash refused to grant relief to the petitioner who had approached the high court against a single judge’s order that had upheld her disengagement.

“Abandonment of duties for long time creates lot many difficulties in any employment, hardly needs to be stated. Therefore, the same becomes intolerable more particularly in the realm of teaching,” the high court order dated February 20 read.